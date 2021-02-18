UPDATE 4-NBA Standings

Feb 18 (OPTA) - Standings from the NBA on Thursday EASTERN CONFERENCE ATLANTIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Philadelphia 19 10 .655 - 2. Brooklyn 18 12 .600 1 1/2 3. Boston 14 14 .500 4 1/2 4. New York 14 16 .467 5 1/2 5. Toronto 13 15 .464 5 1/2 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 16 12 .571 - 2. Indiana 15 14 .517 1 1/2 3. Chicago 12 15 .444 3 1/2 4. Cleveland 10 19 .345 6 1/2 5. Detroit 8 20 .286 8 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Charlotte 13 15 .464 - 2. Atlanta 12 16 .429 1 3. Miami 11 17 .393 2 4. Orlando 11 18 .379 2 1/2 5. Washington 9 17 .346 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Utah 24 5 .828 - 2. Portland 18 10 .643 5 1/2 3. Denver 15 13 .536 8 1/2 4. Oklahoma City 11 17 .393 12 1/2 5. Minnesota 7 22 .241 17 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 22 7 .759 - 2. LA Clippers 21 9 .700 1 1/2 3. Phoenix 17 10 .630 4 4. Golden State 16 13 .552 6 5. Sacramento 12 15 .444 9 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. San Antonio 16 11 .593 - 2. Memphis 12 12 .500 2 1/2 3. Dallas 13 15 .464 3 1/2 4. New Orleans 12 16 .429 4 1/2 5. Houston 11 17 .393 5 1/2 Friday, February 19 schedules (EST/GMT) Denver at Charlotte (1900/0000)-postponed Golden State at Orlando (1900/0000) Denver at Cleveland (1900/0000) Chicago at Philadelphia (1930/0030) Atlanta at Boston (1930/0030) Detroit at Memphis (2000/0100) Oklahoma City at Milwaukee (2000/0100) Phoenix at New Orleans (2000/0100) Dallas at Houston (2000/0100) Toronto at Minnesota (2100/0200) Utah at LA Clippers (2200/0300) Saturday, February 20 schedules (EST/GMT) San Antonio at New York (1300/1800)-postponed Golden State at Charlotte (2000/0100) Indiana at Houston (2000/0100) Miami at LA Lakers (2030/0130) Sacramento at Chicago (2100/0200) Phoenix at Memphis (2100/0200) Washington at Portland (2200/0300) Sunday, February 21 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston at New Orleans (1530/2030) Oklahoma City at Cleveland (1900/0000) Detroit at Orlando (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Toronto (1900/0000) Minnesota at New York (1900/0000) Denver at Atlanta (1930/0030) Brooklyn at LA Clippers (2000/0100) Sacramento at Milwaukee (2100/0200) Monday, February 22 schedules (EST/GMT) San Antonio at Indiana (1900/0000)-postponed Chicago at Houston (2000/0100) Memphis at Dallas (2030/0130) Miami at Oklahoma City (2100/0200) Portland at Phoenix (2100/0200) Charlotte at Utah (2100/0200) Washington at LA Lakers (2200/0300) Tuesday, February 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Atlanta at Cleveland (1900/0000) Detroit at Orlando (1900/0000) Sacramento at Brooklyn (1930/0030) Golden State at New York (1930/0030) Philadelphia at Toronto (1930/0030) Boston at Dallas (1930/0030) Minnesota at Milwaukee (2000/0100) Portland at Denver (2200/0300) Washington at LA Clippers (2200/0300)