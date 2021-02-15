UPDATE 4-NBA Standings

Feb 15 (OPTA) - Standings from the NBA on Sunday EASTERN CONFERENCE ATLANTIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Philadelphia 18 9 .667 - 2. Brooklyn 16 12 .571 2 1/2 3. Boston 13 13 .500 4 1/2 4. New York 13 15 .464 5 1/2 5. Toronto 12 15 .444 6 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 16 11 .593 - 2. Indiana 14 13 .519 2 3. Chicago 10 15 .400 5 4. Cleveland 10 17 .370 6 5. Detroit 8 19 .296 8 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Charlotte 13 15 .464 - 2. Miami 11 15 .423 1 3. Atlanta 11 15 .423 1 4. Orlando 10 17 .370 2 1/2 5. Washington 7 17 .292 4 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Utah 22 5 .815 - 2. Portland 16 10 .615 5 1/2 3. Denver 14 11 .560 7 4. Oklahoma City 11 15 .423 10 1/2 5. Minnesota 7 20 .259 15 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 21 6 .778 - 2. LA Clippers 19 8 .704 2 3. Phoenix 16 9 .640 4 4. Golden State 14 13 .519 7 5. Sacramento 12 13 .480 8 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. San Antonio 16 11 .593 - 2. Memphis 10 11 .476 3 3. Dallas 13 15 .464 3 1/2 4. New Orleans 11 15 .423 4 1/2 5. Houston 11 15 .423 4 1/2 Monday, February 15 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Indiana (1900/0000) Houston at Washington (1900/0000) Atlanta at New York (1930/0030) Philadelphia at Utah (2100/0200) Cleveland at Golden State (2200/0300) Miami at LA Clippers (2200/0300) Brooklyn at Sacramento (2200/0300) Tuesday, February 16 schedules (EST/GMT) Denver at Boston (1900/0000) San Antonio at Detroit (1900/0000) New Orleans at Memphis (1930/0030) Toronto at Milwaukee (2000/0100) LA Lakers at Minnesota (2000/0100) Portland at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Brooklyn at Phoenix (2200/0300) Wednesday, February 17 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Charlotte (1900/0000) New York at Orlando (1900/0000) Atlanta at Boston (1930/0030) Houston at Philadelphia (1930/0030) San Antonio at Cleveland (2000/0100) Denver at Washington (2000/0100) Indiana at Minnesota (2000/0100) Portland at New Orleans (2100/0200) Detroit at Dallas (2100/0200) Oklahoma City at Memphis (2100/0200) Miami at Golden State (2200/0300) Utah at LA Clippers (2200/0300) Thursday, February 18 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Milwaukee (1930/0030) Brooklyn at LA Lakers (2200/0300) Miami at Sacramento (2200/0300) Friday, February 19 schedules (EST/GMT) Denver at Charlotte (1900/0000) Golden State at Orlando (1900/0000) Chicago at Philadelphia (1930/0030) Atlanta at Boston (1930/0030) Detroit at Memphis (2000/0100) Oklahoma City at Milwaukee (2000/0100) Phoenix at New Orleans (2000/0100) Dallas at Houston (2000/0100) Toronto at Minnesota (2100/0200) Utah at LA Clippers (2200/0300)