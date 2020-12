UPDATE 4-NCAAB Results

Dec 3 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAB games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Indiana Hoosiers 79 STANFORD CARDINAL 63 Saint Joseph's Hawks at Villanova Wildcats postponed FLORIDA GATORS 76 Army West Point Black 69 Knights Texas Longhorns 69 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS 67 Troy Trojans at Wake Forest Demon Deacons cancelled La Salle Explorers at Howard Bison postponed BRIGHAM YOUNG COUGARS 74 St. John's Red Storm 68 OHIO STATE BUCKEYES 77 Morehead State Eagles 44 Florida Gators at Oklahoma Sooners cancelled CINCINNATI BEARCATS 67 Lipscomb Bisons 55 SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS 76 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 57 PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS 72 Virginia Commonwealth Rams 69 PACIFIC TIGERS 74 Montana State Bobcats 70 (OT) Quinnipiac Bobcats at Drexel Dragons (17:30) Eastern Kentucky Colonels 95 SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE 78 SPARTANS Vermont Catamounts at Iona Gaels cancelled South Carolina State at Clemson Tigers (18:00) Bulldogs Mars Hill Lions at Radford Highlanders cancelled UNC Greensboro Spartans at Duquesne Dukes (18:00) ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS 177 Greenville Panthers 108 Western Michigan Broncos at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19:00) Seton Hall Pirates at Rhode Island Rams (19:00) Tennessee Tech Golden at Xavier Musketeers (19:00) Eagles Richmond Spiders at Charleston Cougars cancelled Temple Owls at Villanova Wildcats postponed Albany Great Danes at Drexel Dragons cancelled Bethesda Flames at UC Riverside Highlanders postponed Colorado State Rams at San Diego State Aztecs postponed Gonzaga Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers cancelled Fordham Rams at Manhattan Jaspers cancelled South Dakota State at Iowa State Cyclones (19:00) Jackrabbits Jackson State Tigers at North Alabama Lions cancelled William Carey at Southern Miss Golden (19:00) Eagles West Virginia Mountaineers at Gonzaga Bulldogs (19:00) Tarleton State Texans at Texas A&M Aggies (19:00) Hartford Hawks at Fairfield Stags (19:00) Presbyterian Blue Hose at Jacksonville Dolphins (19:00) Southern Wesleyan Warriors at Furman Paladins (19:00) Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at UMBC Retrievers postponed SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Northern Illinois Huskies (19:00) Providence Friars at Alabama Crimson Tide (19:00) Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Wichita State Shockers (19:00) Ball State Cardinals at Michigan Wolverines (19:00) New Mexico Lobos at Boise State Broncos postponed Murray State Racers at Middle Tennessee Blue (19:30) Raiders Kennesaw State Owls at UAB Blazers (19:30) Dallas Christian Crusaders at McNeese State Cowboys (19:30) Southern Illinois Salukis at Southeast Missouri State (19:30) Redhawks Westminster (UT) at Utah Valley Wolverines (20:00) Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' at New Orleans Privateers (20:00) Cajuns Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Wildcats postponed Texas A&M-CC Islanders at UT-Rio Grande Valley (20:00) Vaqueros Old Dominion Monarchs at Norfolk State Spartans (20:00) Evansville Aces at Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks (20:00) San Jose State Spartans at Pepperdine Waves cancelled Arkansas State Red Wolves at Memphis Tigers (20:00) Houston Baptist Huskies at Southern Methodist (20:00) Mustangs North Florida Ospreys at Florida State Seminoles (20:00) Southeastern Louisiana at California Baptist Lancers (20:00) Lions Cal State Bakersfield at Santa Clara Broncos (21:00) Roadrunners Oregon Ducks at Missouri Tigers (21:00) Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden at Northwestern Wildcats (21:00) Lions Belmont Bruins at Tennessee State Tigers (21:00) San Francisco Dons at Nevada Wolf Pack (21:00) Texas-Arlington Mavericks at Arkansas Razorbacks (21:00) Incarnate Word Cardinals at Wyoming Cowboys (21:00) La Sierra University at UC Irvine Anteaters (21:00) Dixie State Trailblazers at North Dakota Fighting (21:00) Hawks Davidson Wildcats at UNLV Rebels (21:30) Oregon State Beavers at Washington State Cougars (22:00) Illinois Fighting Illini at Baylor Bears (22:00)