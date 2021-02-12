UPDATE 4-NCAAB Results

Feb 12 (Stats Perform) - Results from the NCAAB games on Thursday (home team in CAPS) Temple at East Carolina postponed Xavier at DePaul postponed LONGWOOD 57 Gardner-Webb 54 AUSTIN PEAY 71 UT Martin 50 WAGNER 76 Fairleigh Dickinson 72 MINNESOTA 71 Purdue 68 PACIFIC 84 Portland 57 USC Upstate at UNC Asheville postponed Sacred Heart at Bryant postponed Michigan at Illinois postponed Memphis at Cincinnati postponed Colorado State at New Mexico postponed Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine postponed BYU at Saint Mary's postponed Drexel at Delaware postponed Sacred Heart at Bryant postponed USC Upstate at UNC Asheville postponed Kennesaw State at FGCU postponed Utah State at Wyoming postponed