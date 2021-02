Feb 24 (Stats Perform) - Results from the NCAAB games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS) Illinois at Nebraska postponed BALL STATE 90 Kent State 71 SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 73 Alabama A&M 57 Clemson 60 WAKE FOREST 39 St. Bonaventure 56 DAVIDSON 53 Charleston Southern at USC Upstate postponed Wichita State at SMU postponed