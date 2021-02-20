UPDATE 4-NCAAB Results

Feb 20 (Stats Perform) - Results from the NCAAB games on Friday (home team in CAPS) DAVIDSON 101 Southern Virginia 51 UMBC 66 Vermont 55 Charlotte at UTSA postponed Arkansas State at Texas State postponed Louisiana at UT Arlington postponed North Texas at Western Kentucky postponed Northeastern at UNCW postponed Florida State at Virginia Tech postponed Liberty at North Alabama postponed Saint Joseph's at Davidson postponed Hofstra at Charleston postponed Drexel at Towson postponed SMU at South Florida postponed Delaware State at Morgan State postponed Baylor at Oklahoma State postponed Charlotte at UTSA postponed Lafayette at Bucknell postponed North Texas at Western Kentucky postponed Arkansas State at Texas State postponed McNeese State at New Orleans postponed Southeastern Louisiana at Abilene Christian postponed Delaware at James Madison postponed Houston Baptist at Sam Houston postponed South Carolina State at North Carolina Central postponed Alcorn State at Alabama State postponed Texas A&M at Arkansas postponed Nevada at Colorado State postponed