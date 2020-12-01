UPDATE 4-NCAAB Results

Dec 1 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAB games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) WESTERN CAROLINA 96 Piedmont Lions 58 CATAMOUNTS Vermont Catamounts at Buffalo Bulls cancelled Texas Longhorns 78 DAVIDSON WILDCATS 76 Indiana Hoosiers 79 PROVIDENCE FRIARS 58 JACKSONVILLE STATE 85 Mobile Rams 66 GAMECOCKS Arkansas-Little Rock 76 DUQUESNE DUKES 66 Trojans CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 76 Seattle Redhawks 65 MATADORS CAMPBELL FIGHTING CAMELS 85 St Andrews Knights 51 Defiance Yellow Jackets at Miami (OH) RedHawks (17:30) St. John's Red Storm at Boston College Eagles (18:00) Bowling Green Falcons at Appalachian State (18:00) Mountaineers Belmont Abbey Crusaders at Charlotte 49ers cancelled Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Xavier Musketeers (19:00) North Carolina Tar Heels at UNLV Rebels (19:00) Auburn Tigers at UCF Knights (19:00) William & Mary Tribe at North Carolina State cancelled Wolfpack Fairleigh Dickinson at Hofstra Pride (19:00) Knights Chattanooga Mocs at Tennessee Tech Golden (19:00) Eagles Georgia State Panthers at Mercer Bears (19:00) Emmanuel Lions at Stetson Hatters (19:00) Bacone Warriors at McNeese State Cowboys postponed Loyola Marymount Lions at Minnesota Golden Gophers (20:00) UMKC Kangaroos at Kansas State Wildcats (20:00) Texas State Bobcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs (20:00) Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Southern Methodist (20:00) Mustangs Southeastern Louisiana at LSU Tigers (20:00) Lions Nicholls State Colonels at California Golden Bears (20:30) Iona Gaels at Seton Hall Pirates (21:00) Texas Southern Tigers at Wyoming Cowboys (21:00) Montana Tech Orediggers at Eastern Washington Eagles cancelled Stanford Cardinal at Alabama Crimson Tide (21:30) Long Beach State 49ers at UCLA Bruins (21:30) Pacific Tigers at Nevada Wolf Pack (22:00)