UPDATE 4-NCAAB Results

Dec 9 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAB games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) NEW ORLEANS PRIVATEERS 74 Florida National 57 University Morgan State Bears 83 IONA GAELS 72 UMBC RETRIEVERS 76 Delaware Fightin Blue Hens 61 LA SALLE EXPLORERS 80 Lincoln University (PA) 62 Lions UC Davis Aggies at California Baptist Lancers cancelled SETON HALL PIRATES 78 Wagner Seahawks 45 KANSAS JAYHAWKS 73 Creighton Bluejays 72 MIAMI (FL) HURRICANES 58 Purdue Boilermakers 54 VIRGINIA MILITARY KEYDETS 100 Greensboro College Pride 65 INDIANA STATE SYCAMORES 80 Truman State Bulldogs 66 SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS 73 Stetson Hatters 62 UTAH UTES 75 Idaho State Bengals 59 Elon Phoenix at Howard Bison postponed LONGWOOD LANCERS 77 North Carolina A&T Aggies 60 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS 56 Colorado Buffaloes 47 Coppin State Eagles at Georgetown Hoyas (19:00) Arkansas Razorbacks at Tulsa Golden Hurricane postponed Northern Kentucky at Dayton Flyers (19:00) MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS 85 Boston College Eagles 80 (OT) East Tennessee State at North Carolina-Asheville (19:00) Buccaneers Bulldogs Fordham Rams at St. John's Red Storm postponed Bryant University Bulldogs at St. Francis (NY) Terriers (19:00) SOUTH ALABAMA JAGUARS 80 William Carey 67 Ball State Cardinals at Northern Illinois Huskies (19:00) Sacred Heart Pioneers at N.J.I.T. Highlanders postponed Kent State Golden Flashes at Detroit Mercy Titans (19:00) Cal Poly Mustangs at Santa Clara Broncos cancelled Rider Broncs at St. John's Red Storm (19:00) Campbell Fighting Camels at Jacksonville Dolphins (19:00) Morgan State Bears at George Mason Patriots cancelled Carver College Cougars at Charleston Southern (19:00) Buccaneers Montana Grizzlies at Georgia Bulldogs (19:00) St. Francis (PA) Red Flash at Mount St. Mary's (19:00) Mountaineers Saint Katherine College at San Jose State Spartans (19:00) Firebirds Central Connecticut State at Fairleigh Dickinson (19:00) Blue Devils Knights LSU-Alexandria Generals at Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' (19:00) Cajuns North Carolina Tar Heels at Iowa Hawkeyes (19:30) Ohio State Buckeyes at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19:30) Tennessee State Tigers at Belmont Bruins (19:30) Central Arkansas Bears at Saint Louis Billikens (20:00) Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Oklahoma State Cowboys (20:00) Fort Hays State Tigers at Kansas State Wildcats (20:00) Colorado State Rams at Colorado Buffaloes cancelled Mississippi Valley State at Memphis Tigers (20:00) Delta Devils Vanderbilt Commodores at Southern Methodist cancelled Mustangs Austin Peay Governors at Murray State Racers (20:30) Green Bay Phoenix at Marquette Golden Eagles (21:00) Nicholls State Colonels at Baylor Bears cancelled Jackson State Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs (21:00) Penn State Nittany Lions at Virginia Tech Hokies (21:00) Tarleton State Texans at Gonzaga Bulldogs postponed Illinois Fighting Illini at Duke Blue Devils (21:30) Syracuse Orange at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (21:30) UTEP Miners at Saint Mary's Gaels (22:00) UC Irvine Anteaters at USC Trojans (22:00) Northwest University at Portland State Vikings (22:05) Eagles