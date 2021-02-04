UPDATE 4-NHL Standings

Feb 4 (Stats Perform) - Standings from the NHL games on Wednesday East Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Boston Bruins 7 1 2 34 23 16 2. Philadelphia Flyers 7 2 2 38 35 16 3. Washington Capitals 6 1 3 38 34 15 4. Pittsburgh Penguins 5 4 1 30 37 11 5. New Jersey Devils 4 3 2 23 26 10 6. Buffalo Sabres 4 4 2 30 32 10 7. New York Islanders 3 4 2 19 24 8 8. New York Rangers 3 4 2 25 26 8 West Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis Blues 7 2 1 36 32 15 2. Colorado Avalanche 7 3 1 38 24 15 3. Minnesota Wild 6 5 0 30 30 12 4. Vegas Golden Knights 5 1 1 23 17 11 5. Anaheim Ducks 4 5 2 19 28 10 6. Los Angeles Kings 3 4 2 26 29 8 7. Arizona Coyotes 3 5 1 23 26 7 8. San Jose Sharks 3 5 0 22 31 6 North Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Montreal Canadiens 7 1 2 44 27 16 2. Toronto Maple Leafs 7 2 1 33 29 15 3. Winnipeg Jets 6 3 1 35 31 13 4. Edmonton Oilers 6 6 0 42 43 12 5. Vancouver Canucks 6 7 0 45 48 12 6. Calgary Flames 4 4 1 26 23 9 7. Ottawa Senators 1 8 1 24 48 3 Central Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Tampa Bay Lightning 6 1 1 29 17 13 2. Carolina Hurricanes 6 1 0 22 13 12 3. Florida Panthers 5 0 1 22 16 11 4. Dallas Stars 5 1 1 29 17 11 5. Columbus Blue Jackets 4 4 3 27 34 11 6. Chicago Blackhawks 3 4 4 29 35 10 7. Nashville Predators 4 5 0 22 29 8 8. Detroit Red Wings 2 7 2 21 40 6 Thursday, February 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers (2000/0100) Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (2230/0330) Friday, February 5 schedules (EST/GMT) Dallas Stars at Columbus Blue Jackets (1900/0000) Nashville Predators at Florida Panthers (1900/0000) Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens (1900/0000) Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders (1900/0000) Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (1900/0000) New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins (1900/0000) Vancouver Canucks at Toronto Maple Leafs (1900/0000) Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks (2000/0100) Arizona Coyotes at St. Louis Blues (2000/0100) Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets (2000/0100) Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche (2100/0200) Saturday, February 6 schedules (EST/GMT) Nashville Predators at Florida Panthers (1900/0000) Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers (1900/0000) Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning (1900/0000) San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks (2200/0300) Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights (2200/0300) New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils (1300/1800) Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators (1300/1800) Arizona Coyotes at Minnesota Wild (1500/2000) Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues (1500/2000) Sunday, February 7 schedules (EST/GMT) Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders (1900/0000) Vancouver Canucks at Toronto Maple Leafs (1900/0000) Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins (1930/0030) San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks (2200/0300) Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames (2200/0300) Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals (1200/1700) Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights (1500/2000) Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars (1500/2000) Arizona Coyotes at Minnesota Wild (1500/2000) Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues (1500/2000) Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets (1500/2000) Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers (1500/2000)