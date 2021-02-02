UPDATE 4-NHL Standings

Feb 2 (Stats Perform) - Standings from the NHL games on Monday East Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Philadelphia Flyers 7 2 1 35 31 15 2. Washington Capitals 6 1 3 38 34 15 3. Boston Bruins 6 1 2 30 20 14 4. Pittsburgh Penguins 5 4 1 30 37 11 5. New Jersey Devils 4 3 2 23 26 10 6. Buffalo Sabres 4 4 2 30 32 10 7. New York Islanders 3 4 2 19 24 8 8. New York Rangers 3 4 2 25 26 8 West Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis Blues 6 2 1 32 29 13 2. Colorado Avalanche 6 3 1 36 23 13 3. Minnesota Wild 6 4 0 29 28 12 4. Vegas Golden Knights 5 1 1 23 17 11 5. Los Angeles Kings 3 3 2 25 26 8 6. Anaheim Ducks 3 5 2 16 27 8 7. Arizona Coyotes 3 4 1 20 22 7 8. San Jose Sharks 3 5 0 22 31 6 North Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Toronto Maple Leafs 7 2 1 33 29 15 2. Montreal Canadiens 6 1 2 39 24 14 3. Vancouver Canucks 6 6 0 42 43 12 4. Winnipeg Jets 5 3 1 32 29 11 5. Edmonton Oilers 5 6 0 38 41 10 6. Calgary Flames 4 3 1 24 20 9 7. Ottawa Senators 1 7 1 22 44 3 Central Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Florida Panthers 5 0 1 22 16 11 2. Tampa Bay Lightning 5 1 1 24 16 11 3. Columbus Blue Jackets 4 3 3 24 28 11 4. Carolina Hurricanes 5 1 0 18 10 10 5. Dallas Stars 4 1 1 23 14 9 6. Chicago Blackhawks 3 4 3 26 31 9 7. Nashville Predators 4 5 0 22 29 8 8. Detroit Red Wings 2 6 2 20 35 6 Tuesday, February 2 schedules (EST/GMT) Vancouver Canucks at Montreal Canadiens (1900/0000) Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers (1900/0000) Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning (1900/0000) Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals (1900/0000) Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets (2000/0100) Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (2100/0200) Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders (1800/2300) Wednesday, February 3 schedules (EST/GMT) Dallas Stars at Columbus Blue Jackets (1900/0000) Vancouver Canucks at Montreal Canadiens (1900/0000) New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins (1900/0000) Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks (2000/0100) Arizona Coyotes at St. Louis Blues (2000/0100) Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets (2000/0100) Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche (2030/0130) Anaheim Ducks at Los Angeles Kings (2200/0300) Ottawa Senators at Edmonton Oilers (2200/0300) Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning (1730/2230) Thursday, February 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers (2000/0100) Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (2230/0330) Friday, February 5 schedules (EST/GMT) Dallas Stars at Columbus Blue Jackets (1900/0000) Nashville Predators at Florida Panthers (1900/0000) Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens (1900/0000) Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders (1900/0000) Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (1900/0000) New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins (1900/0000) Vancouver Canucks at Toronto Maple Leafs (1900/0000) Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks (2000/0100) Arizona Coyotes at St. Louis Blues (2000/0100) Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets (2000/0100) Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche (2100/0200) Saturday, February 6 schedules (EST/GMT) Nashville Predators at Florida Panthers (1900/0000) Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers (1900/0000) Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning (1900/0000) San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks (2200/0300) Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights (2200/0300) New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils (1300/1800) Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators (1300/1800) Arizona Coyotes at Minnesota Wild (1500/2000) Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues (1500/2000)