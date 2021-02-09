UPDATE 4-NHL Standings

Feb 9 (Stats Perform) - Standings from the NHL games on Monday East Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Boston Bruins 8 1 2 36 24 18 2. Philadelphia Flyers 8 3 2 46 41 18 3. Washington Capitals 6 3 3 44 45 15 4. New York Islanders 5 4 2 25 27 12 5. Pittsburgh Penguins 5 5 1 33 41 11 6. New Jersey Devils 4 3 2 23 26 10 7. Buffalo Sabres 4 4 2 30 32 10 8. New York Rangers 4 5 2 29 30 10 West Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Vegas Golden Knights 7 1 1 32 22 15 2. Colorado Avalanche 7 3 1 38 24 15 3. St. Louis Blues 7 4 1 40 39 15 4. Anaheim Ducks 5 5 3 25 34 13 5. Minnesota Wild 6 5 0 30 30 12 6. Arizona Coyotes 5 5 1 30 30 11 7. San Jose Sharks 4 5 1 28 37 9 8. Los Angeles Kings 3 6 2 31 38 8 North Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Toronto Maple Leafs 10 2 1 48 34 21 2. Montreal Canadiens 8 2 2 48 31 18 3. Winnipeg Jets 7 3 1 39 32 15 4. Edmonton Oilers 7 7 0 49 50 14 5. Vancouver Canucks 6 10 0 50 63 12 6. Calgary Flames 5 5 1 33 31 11 7. Ottawa Senators 2 10 1 29 55 5 Central Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Tampa Bay Lightning 7 1 1 32 18 15 2. Columbus Blue Jackets 6 5 3 39 45 15 3. Florida Panthers 6 1 2 30 27 14 4. Carolina Hurricanes 7 3 0 34 27 14 5. Chicago Blackhawks 5 4 4 37 40 14 6. Dallas Stars 5 2 2 33 23 12 7. Nashville Predators 5 6 0 29 36 10 8. Detroit Red Wings 3 8 2 26 44 8 Tuesday, February 9 schedules (EST/GMT) Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins (1900/0000) Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets (1900/0000) New York Islanders at New York Rangers (1900/0000) Edmonton Oilers at Ottawa Senators (1900/0000) Vancouver Canucks at Toronto Maple Leafs (1900/0000) Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators (2000/0100) Arizona Coyotes at St. Louis Blues (2000/0100) Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils (1800/2300) Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals (1800/2300) Wednesday, February 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers (1900/0000) Edmonton Oilers at Ottawa Senators (1900/0000) St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild (2000/0100) Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars (2030/0130) Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators (2030/0130) Arizona Coyotes at Colorado Avalanche (2100/0200) San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings (2200/0300) Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights (2200/0300) Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames (2200/0300) Thursday, February 11 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston Bruins at New York Rangers (1900/0000) Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens (1930/0030) Friday, February 12 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres (1900/0000) Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers (1900/0000) Edmonton Oilers at Montreal Canadiens (1900/0000) Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders (1900/0000) New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers (1900/0000) Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks (2000/0100) St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild (2000/0100) Detroit Red Wings at Nashville Predators (2000/0100) Ottawa Senators at Winnipeg Jets (2000/0100) Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars (2030/0130) Arizona Coyotes at Colorado Avalanche (2100/0200) San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings (2200/0300) Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks (2200/0300) Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights (2200/0300) Saturday, February 13 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston Bruins at New York Rangers (1900/0000) Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres (1300/1800) Ottawa Senators at Winnipeg Jets (1500/2000) Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (1600/2100)