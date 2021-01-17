UPDATE 4-Premier League Results

Jan 16 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Wolverhampton Wanderers (2) 2 West Bromwich Albion (1) 3 Leeds United (0) 0 Brighton & Hove Albion (1) 1 West Ham United (1) 1 Burnley (0) 0 Fulham (0) 0 Chelsea (0) 1 Leicester City v Southampton (20:00) Monday, January 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) Arsenal v Newcastle United (2000) Tuesday, January 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion (1800) Leicester City v Chelsea (2015) Wednesday, January 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Southampton -postponed Manchester City v Aston Villa (1800) Fulham v Manchester United (2015) Thursday, January 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Liverpool v Burnley (2000)