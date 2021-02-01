UPDATE 4-Premier League Standings

Jan 31 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 20 13 5 2 37 13 44 2 Man Utd 21 12 5 4 37 27 41 3 Liverpool 21 11 7 3 43 24 40 4 Leicester 21 12 3 6 37 25 39 .............................................. 5 West Ham 21 10 5 6 31 27 35 .............................................. 6 Tottenham 19 9 6 4 34 20 33 7 Chelsea 21 9 6 6 35 23 33 .............................................. 8 Everton 19 10 3 6 29 24 33 9 Aston Villa 19 10 2 7 34 21 32 10 Arsenal 21 9 4 8 26 20 31 11 Southampton 20 8 5 7 27 25 29 12 Leeds 20 9 2 9 35 36 29 13 Crystal Palace 21 7 5 9 25 36 26 14 Wolverhampton 21 6 5 10 21 30 23 15 Newcastle 21 6 4 11 21 34 22 16 Burnley 20 6 4 10 13 26 22 17 Brighton 20 3 9 8 22 29 18 .............................................. 18 Fulham 20 2 8 10 17 29 14 19 West Bromwich 21 2 6 13 17 50 12 20 Sheff Utd 21 2 2 17 12 34 8 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation