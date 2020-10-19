UPDATE 4-Premier League Summaries

Oct 18 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Sheffield United (0) 1 Scorers: B. Sharp 85pen Subs used: Robinson 19 (Lowe), Brewster 64 (McGoldrick), Sharp 81 (Basham) Fulham (0) 1 Scorers: A. Lookman 77 Yellow card: Zambo Anguissa 21, Ivan Cavaleiro 82 Missed penalty: A. Mitrović 57 Subs used: Lemina 81 (Loftus-Cheek) Referee: Andre Marriner ................................................................. Crystal Palace (1) 1 Scorers: W. Zaha 19pen Yellow card: Mitchell 63, Guaita 76, McArthur 86 Subs used: Milivojević 83 (Batshuayi), Benteke 88 (Schlupp) Brighton & Hove Albion (0) 1 Scorers: A. Mac Allister 90 Red card: Dunk 93 Yellow card: Ryan 18, Bissouma 43 Subs used: Mac Allister 78 (Lallana), Connolly 78 (Trossard), Groß 82 (Burn) Referee: Stuart Attwell ................................................................. Tottenham Hotspur (3) 3 Scorers: Son Heung-Min 1, H. Kane 8, H. Kane 16 Subs used: Bale 72 (Bergwijn), Winks 73 (Ndombèlé), Lucas Moura 80 (Son Heung-Min) West Ham United (0) 3 Scorers: F. Balbuena 82, D. Sánchez 85og, M. Lanzini 90+4 Yellow card: Antonio 20, Ogbonna 72, Souček 77, Masuaku 89, Lanzini 95 Subs used: Yarmolenko 77 (Antonio), Lanzini 77 (Pablo Fornals), Snodgrass 90 (Masuaku) Referee: Paul Tierney ................................................................. Leicester City (0) 0 Yellow card: Ayoze Pérez 31, Tielemans 41, Castagne 73, Evans 74 Subs used: Maddison 68 (Praet), Slimani 71 (Iheanacho), Choudhury 78 (Mendy) Aston Villa (0) 1 Scorers: R. Barkley 90+1 Yellow card: McGinn 32, Cash 40, Douglas Luiz 70 Subs used: Traoré 81 (Trézéguet) Referee: Jonathan Moss ................................................................. Monday, October 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Burnley (1730/1630) Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (2000/1900) Friday, October 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Leeds United (2000/1900)