UPDATE 4-Premier League Summaries

Jan 30 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Everton (0) 0 Yellow card: Sigurðsson 33, Keane 61, Rodríguez 79 Subs used: André Gomes 63 (Iwobi) Newcastle United (0) 2 Scorers: C. Wilson 73, C. Wilson 90+3 Yellow card: Lascelles 4, Shelvey 21, Darlow 84, Hendrick 88 Subs used: Clark 54 (Lascelles), Saint-Maximin 67 (Fraser) Referee: Stuart Attwell ................................................................. Crystal Palace (0) 1 Scorers: E. Eze 60 Yellow card: Zaha 90 Subs used: Riedewald 46 (McCarthy), Townsend 79 (Batshuayi), Ward 85 (Clyne) Wolverhampton Wanderers (0) 0 Yellow card: Kilman 84, Coady 90 Subs used: Adama Traoré 63 (Hoever), Vitinha 68 (Daniel Podence), Fábio Silva 78 (João Moutinho) Referee: Simon Hooper ................................................................. Manchester City (1) 1 Scorers: Gabriel Jesus 9 Subs used: Rodri 90 (Ferran Torres) Sheffield United (0) 0 Yellow card: Norwood 24, Baldock 82, Egan 84 Subs used: McGoldrick 62 (Brewster), Sharp 78 (Burke), McBurnie 78 (Basham) Referee: David Coote ................................................................. West Bromwich Albion (0) 2 Scorers: K. Bartley 47, Matheus Pereira 66 Yellow card: Bartley 75 Subs used: Ahearne-Grant 24 (O'Shea), Diagne 46 (Robinson), Phillips 83 (Livermore) Fulham (1) 2 Scorers: B. De Cordova-Reid 10, Ivan Cavaleiro 77 Subs used: Ivan Cavaleiro 72 (De Cordova-Reid), Reed 72 (Lemina), Tete 81 (Aina) Referee: Anthony Taylor ................................................................. Arsenal (0) 0 Yellow card: Cédric Soares 13 Subs used: Willian 46 (Martinelli), Ødegaard 83 (Smith Rowe), Nketiah 94 (Lacazette) Manchester United (0) 0 Yellow card: Wan-Bissaka 51, Pogba 73, Maguire 76 Subs used: Martial 37 (McTominay), Greenwood 80 (Rashford) Referee: Michael Oliver ................................................................. Southampton (20:00) Aston Villa ................................................................. Sunday, January 31 fixtures (BST/GMT) Chelsea v Burnley (1200) Leicester City v Leeds United (1400) West Ham United v Liverpool (1630) Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (1915) Tuesday, February 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion (1800) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal (1800) Manchester United v Southampton (2015) Newcastle United v Crystal Palace (2015) Wednesday, February 3 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Manchester City (1800) Fulham v Leicester City (1800) Leeds United v Everton (1930) Aston Villa v West Ham United (2015) Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion (2015) Thursday, February 4 fixtures (BST/GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000)