UPDATE 4-Premier League Summaries

Jul 23 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Wednesday (start times are BST) Manchester United (0) 1 Scorers: M. Greenwood 51 Yellow card: Fosu-Mensah 44, Rashford 70, Bruno Fernandes 81 Subs used: Wan-Bissaka 46 (Fosu-Mensah), Ighalo 85 (Rashford) West Ham United (1) 1 Scorers: M. Antonio 45+2pen Yellow card: Masuaku 81 Subs used: Masuaku 75 (Cresswell), Haller 78 (Antonio), Yarmolenko 91 (Bowen) Referee: Paul Tierney ................................................................. Liverpool (3) 5 Scorers: N. Keïta 23, T. Alexander-Arnold 38, G. Wijnaldum 43, Roberto Firmino 54, A. Oxlade-Chamberlain 84 Yellow card: Gomez 83 Subs used: Milner 66 (Wijnaldum), Jones 66 (Keïta), Oxlade-Chamberlain 79 (Mohamed Salah), Minamino 87 (Roberto Firmino), Origi 87 (Mané) Chelsea (1) 3 Scorers: O. Giroud 45+3, T. Abraham 61, C. Pulisic 73 Subs used: Abraham 59 (Giroud), Pulisic 59 (Willian), Hudson-Odoi 59 (Mount), Emerson 88 (Marcos Alonso) Referee: Andre Marriner ................................................................. Sunday, July 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Arsenal v Watford (1600/1500) Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion (1600/1500) Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1600/1500) Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (1600/1500) Everton v AFC Bournemouth (1600/1500) Leicester City v Manchester United (1600/1500) Manchester City v Norwich City (1600/1500) Newcastle United v Liverpool (1600/1500) Southampton v Sheffield United (1600/1500) West Ham United v Aston Villa (1600/1500)