UPDATE 4-Premier League Summaries

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Southampton (1) 1 Scorers: D. Ings 25 Yellow card: Oriol Romeu 17, Bednarek 61 Subs used: Djenepo 62 (Minamino), Adams 69 (Armstrong), Salisu 72 (Walker-Peters) Wolverhampton Wanderers (0) 2 Scorers: Rúben Neves 53pen, Pedro Neto 66 Yellow card: Saïss 54, Pedro Neto 90 Subs used: Fernando Marçal 69 (Jonny Castro), Fábio Silva 89 (Willian José), Kilman 93 (Pedro Neto) Referee: Graham Scott ................................................................. West Bromwich Albion (1) 1 Scorers: M. Diagne 2 Yellow card: Gallagher 37, Bartley 61, Maitland-Niles 79, Snodgrass 85, Diagne 89 Subs used: Furlong 46 (Peltier), Livermore 67 (Yokuşlu), Phillips 87 (Snodgrass) Manchester United (1) 1 Scorers: Bruno Fernandes 44 Subs used: Greenwood 66 (Martial), van de Beek 79 (Fred) Referee: Craig Pawson ................................................................. Arsenal (3) 4 Scorers: P. Aubameyang 13, P. Aubameyang 41pen, Bellerín 45, P. Aubameyang 47 Subs used: Willian 62 (Smith Rowe), Mohamed Elneny 78 (Ødegaard), Holding 89 (Dani Ceballos) Leeds United (0) 2 Scorers: P. Struijk 58, Hélder Costa 69 Yellow card: Struijk 70, Dallas 96 Subs used: Roberts 46 (Klich), Hélder Costa 46 (Harrison), Huggins 53 (Alioski) Referee: Stuart Attwell ................................................................. Everton (0) 0 Yellow card: Keane 96 Subs used: King 56 (Davies), Keane 56 (Coleman), Bernard 68 (Rodríguez) Fulham (0) 2 Scorers: J. Maja 48, J. Maja 65 Yellow card: Onomah 96 Subs used: Ivan Cavaleiro 73 (Maja), Zambo Anguissa 83 (Lookman), Onomah 91 (Lemina) Referee: Andy Madley ................................................................. Monday, February 15 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Sheffield United (1800) Chelsea v Newcastle United (2000) Wednesday, February 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Fulham (1800) Everton v Manchester City (2015) Friday, February 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United (2000)