UPDATE 4-Premier League Top Scorers

Sep 27 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Sunday 1 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 5 J. Vardy (Leicester) 2 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) 4 3 P. Bamford (Leeds) 3 D. Ings (Southampton) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) W. Zaha (Crystal Palace) 4 R. Jiménez (Wolves) 2 M. Klich (Leeds) A. Lacazette (Arsenal) S. Mané (Liverpool) A. Mitrović (Fulham) C. Robinson (West Brom) Hélder Costa (Leeds) C. Wilson (Newcastle) 5 N. Aké (Manchester City) 1 M. Antonio (West Ham) P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) T. Abraham (Chelsea) H. Barnes (Leicester) K. Bartley (West Brom) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) T. Castagne (Leicester) A. Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion) Matheus Pereira (West Brom) Richarlison (Everton) K. De Bruyne (Manchester City) B. De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) G. Diangana (West Brom) Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) J. Dunne (Burnley) P. Foden (Manchester City) Jorginho (Chelsea) J. Harrison (Leeds) J. Hendrick (Newcastle) C. Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) R. James (Chelsea) J. Justin (Leicester) H. Kane (Tottenham) M. Keane (Everton) E. Konsa (Aston Villa) C. Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) J. Maddison (Leicester) H. Maguire (Manchester United) R. Mahrez (Manchester City) S. March (Brighton and Hove Albion) M. Mount (Chelsea) E. Nketiah (Arsenal) D. Praet (Leicester) M. Rashford (Manchester United) Lucas Moura (Tottenham) J. Rodríguez (Everton) R. Saïss (Wolves) Y. Tielemans (Leicester) A. Townsend (Crystal Palace) L. Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) D. van de Beek (Manchester United) V. van Dijk (Liverpool) C. Wood (Burnley) K. Zouma (Chelsea)