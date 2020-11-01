UPDATE 4-Serie A Results

Nov 1 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Serie A on Saturday (start times are BRST) Botafogo (2) 2 Ceará (1) 2 Corinthians (1) 1 Internacional (0) 0 Coritiba (1) 1 Atlético GO (0) 0 Fortaleza (0) 0 Fluminense (0) 1 Sunday, November 1 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Flamengo v São Paulo (1600/1900) Sport Recife v Athletico Paranaense (1600/1900) Santos v Bahia (1815/2115) Goiás v Vasco da Gama (2030/2330) Monday, November 2 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Palmeiras v Atlético Mineiro (1700/2000) Grêmio v RB Bragantino (2000/2300)