UPDATE 4-Serie A Results

Jan 24 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Serie A on Sunday (start times are BRST) Athletico Paranaense (1) 2 Flamengo (1) 1 Ceará (2) 2 Palmeiras (1) 1 Internacional (0) 2 Grêmio (0) 1 Sport Recife (0) 2 Bahia (0) 0 Atlético GO v Fortaleza in play Santos v Goiás in play Fluminense v Botafogo (20:30) Monday, January 25 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Corinthians v RB Bragantino (2000/2300) Tuesday, January 26 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Palmeiras v Vasco da Gama (2000/2300) Atlético Mineiro v Santos (2000/2300) Thursday, January 28 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Bahia v Corinthians (1900/2200) Grêmio v Flamengo (2000/2300)