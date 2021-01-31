UPDATE 4-Serie A Standings

Jan 30 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Milan 20 14 4 2 41 23 46 2 Inter 20 13 5 2 49 23 44 3 Juventus 19 11 6 2 39 18 39 4 Roma 19 11 4 4 41 32 37 .......................................... 5 Atalanta 19 10 6 3 44 23 36 .......................................... 6 Napoli 18 11 1 6 41 19 34 .......................................... 7 Lazio 19 10 4 5 32 26 34 .......................................... 8 Verona 19 8 6 5 25 18 30 9 Sassuolo 19 8 6 5 32 29 30 10 Sampdoria 20 8 2 10 30 31 26 11 Fiorentina 20 5 7 8 21 31 22 12 Benevento 20 6 4 10 23 40 22 13 Bologna 20 5 5 10 25 35 20 14 Udinese 19 4 6 9 20 28 18 15 Spezia 19 4 6 9 26 36 18 16 Genoa 19 4 6 9 19 30 18 17 Torino 20 2 9 9 29 38 15 .......................................... 18 Cagliari 19 3 5 11 23 37 14 19 Parma 19 2 7 10 14 36 13 20 Crotone 19 3 3 13 22 43 12 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation