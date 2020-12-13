UPDATE 4-Serie A Standings

Dec 12 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Milan 10 8 2 0 23 9 26 2 Sassuolo 11 6 4 1 21 12 22 3 Inter 10 6 3 1 26 14 21 4 Napoli 10 7 0 3 24 10 20 ........................................ 5 Juventus 10 5 5 0 20 8 20 ........................................ 6 Verona 11 5 4 2 15 9 19 ........................................ 7 Roma 10 5 3 2 19 15 18 ........................................ 8 Lazio 11 5 2 4 17 19 17 9 Atalanta 9 4 2 3 18 16 14 10 Udinese 10 4 1 5 13 14 13 11 Bologna 10 4 0 6 15 17 12 12 Cagliari 10 3 3 4 17 20 12 13 Sampdoria 10 3 2 5 15 17 11 14 Benevento 11 3 2 6 12 22 11 15 Parma 10 2 4 4 10 17 10 16 Spezia 11 2 4 5 15 23 10 17 Fiorentina 10 2 3 5 11 16 9 ........................................ 18 Genoa 10 1 3 6 9 19 6 19 Torino 11 1 3 7 19 27 6 20 Crotone 11 1 2 8 10 25 5 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation