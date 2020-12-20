UPDATE 4-Serie A Standings

Dec 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Milan 12 8 4 0 27 13 28 2 Inter 12 8 3 1 30 15 27 3 Juventus 13 7 6 0 28 10 27 4 Roma 12 7 3 2 27 17 24 ........................................ 5 Napoli 12 8 0 4 26 12 23 ........................................ 6 Sassuolo 12 6 5 1 22 13 23 ........................................ 7 Verona 13 5 5 3 17 12 20 ........................................ 8 Atalanta 11 5 3 3 22 17 18 9 Lazio 12 5 3 4 18 20 18 10 Sampdoria 13 5 2 6 21 21 17 11 Udinese 11 4 2 5 13 14 14 12 Cagliari 12 3 4 5 18 23 13 13 Bologna 12 4 1 7 18 24 13 14 Benevento 12 3 3 6 13 23 12 15 Parma 13 2 6 5 12 23 12 16 Spezia 12 2 5 5 17 25 11 17 Fiorentina 13 2 5 6 13 21 11 ........................................ 18 Genoa 12 1 4 7 12 24 7 19 Torino 12 1 3 8 20 30 6 20 Crotone 13 1 3 9 11 28 6 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation