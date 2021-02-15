UPDATE 4-Serie A Summaries

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Serie A on Sunday (start times are BRST) Flamengo (1) 2 Scorers: Willian Arão 10, Gabriel Barbosa 55 Yellow card: Filipe Luís 83 Subs used: Pedro 79 (Gabriel Barbosa), Gustavo Henrique 80 (Diego), Pepê 84 (Gerson), Vitinho 84 (Bruno Henrique), Michael 91 (De Arrascaeta) Corinthians (1) 1 Scorers: Léo Natel 20 Yellow card: Fábio Santos 29, Ramiro 37, Fágner 41, Gil 54, Roni 95 Subs used: Ramiro 65 (Cantillo), Luan 65 (Xavier), Roni 66 (Otero), Jô 75 (Araos), Gabriel Pereira 81 (Gustavo Mosquito) Referee: Rafael Traci ................................................................. Vasco da Gama (0) 0 Yellow card: Bruno Gomes 18 Missed penalty: G. Cano 82 Subs used: Juninho 64 (Bruno Gomes), Neto Borges 76 (Henrique), Yago Pikachu 88 (Léo Matos) Internacional (1) 2 Scorers: Rodrigo Dourado 10, Thiago Galhardo 90+6 Yellow card: Mauricio 25, Rodinei 45, Cuesta 77, Moisés 79, Marcelo Lomba 93, Thiago Galhardo 97 Subs used: Rodrigo Lindoso 46 (Mauricio), Nonato 71 (Bruno Praxedes), Thiago Galhardo 72 (Caio), Cardoso 90 (Yuri Alberto), João Peglow 90 (Rodrigo Dourado) Referee: Flavio Rodrigues De Souza ................................................................. Palmeiras (3) 3 Scorers: Gustavo Scarpa 20, Lucas Lima 26, Breno Lopes 38 Subs used: Willian 59 (Breno Lopes), Raphael Veiga 72 (Lucas Esteves), Patrick de Paula 72 (Lucas Lima), Mayke 82 (Marcos Rocha), Felipe Melo 82 (Danilo) Fortaleza (0) 0 Yellow card: Derley 84, Felipe 85, Wellington Paulista 91 Subs used: Derley 46 (David), Carlinhos 46 (Bruno Melo), Osvaldo 46 (Igor Torres), João Paulo 68 (Ronald), Tinga 72 (Gabriel Dias) Referee: Ricardo Marques Ribeiro ................................................................. Athletico Paranaense in play Atlético GO ................................................................. Grêmio (20:30) São Paulo ................................................................. Monday, February 15 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Ceará v Fluminense (1800/2100) Sport Recife v RB Bragantino (2000/2300) Wednesday, February 17 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Santos v Corinthians (1900/2200) Coritiba v Palmeiras (1930/2230) Friday, February 19 fixtures (BRST/GMT) São Paulo v Palmeiras (2130/0030)