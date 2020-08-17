UPDATE 4-Super League summaries

Aug 17 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Sunday Wigan (12) 28 Tries: Farrell (14), French (37,79), Manfredi (51), Bibby (74) Goals: Hardaker (15,38,75,79) Leeds (4) 10 Tries: Briscoe (20), Sutcliffe (64) Goals: Martin (65) Yellow cards: Gale (70) Referee: Robert Hicks Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium ......................................................................... St Helens (0) 10 Tries: Fages (76) Goals: Coote (48,55,77) Castleford (0) 0 Yellow cards: Millington (47) Referee: James Child Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium ......................................................................... Hull (16:30) Castleford Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium .........................................................................