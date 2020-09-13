UPDATE 4-Tirreno-Adriatico Summaries - Stage 7

Sep 13 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 7, Tirreno-Adriatico on Sunday. Stage 7 Pieve Torina to Loreto, 181 km. Men's elite road race. Stage winners 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin - Fenix 4:19:23 2. Ruben Guerreiro (POR) EF Pro Cycling +4 3. Matteo Fabbro (ITA) BORA - hansgrohe " 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +9 5. Alex Aranburu (ESP) Astana Pro Team +10 6. Simon Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott " 7. Michael Woods (CAN) EF Pro Cycling " 8. Geraint Thomas (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers " 9. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS) Astana Pro Team " 10. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe " 11. Jack Haig (AUS) Mitchelton - Scott +13 12. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 13. Sam Oomen (NED) Team Sunweb +15 14. James Knox (GBR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 15. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers " 16. Louis Vervaeke (BEL) Alpecin - Fenix " 17. Jai Hindley (AUS) Team Sunweb " 18. Enrico Gasparotto (SUI) NTT Pro Cycling Team " 19. Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale " 20. Dylan Teuns (BEL) Bahrain - McLaren " Overall leaders 1. Simon Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott 31:56:02 2. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe +16 3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers +39 4. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS) Astana Pro Team +49 5. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +57 6. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +59 7. Michael Woods (CAN) EF Pro Cycling +1:22 8. James Knox (GBR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +1:26 9. Gianluca Brambilla (ITA) Trek - Segafredo +2:33 10. Jack Haig (AUS) Mitchelton - Scott +2:47 11. Sam Oomen (NED) Team Sunweb +2:54 12. Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling Team +2:57 13. Jai Hindley (AUS) Team Sunweb +3:29 14. Víctor de la Parte (ESP) CCC Team +3:50 15. Louis Vervaeke (BEL) Alpecin - Fenix +3:54 16. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana Pro Team +3:55 17. Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale +4:52 18. Bruno Armirail (FRA) Groupama - FDJ +5:30 19. Denis Nekrasov (RUS) Gazprom - RusVelo +7:34 20. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Trek - Segafredo +7:36 King of the Mountains 1. Héctor Carretero (ESP) Movistar Team 31 2. Simon Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott 25 3. Michael Woods (CAN) EF Pro Cycling 20 4. Michael Matthews (AUS) Team Sunweb 15 5. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS) Astana Pro Team " 6. Mathias Frank (SUI) AG2R La Mondiale 14 7. Carl Fredrik Hagen (NOR) Lotto - Soudal 13 8. Geraint Thomas (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers " 9. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe 12 10. Dries De Bondt (BEL) Alpecin - Fenix 11 11. Nathan Haas (AUS) Cofidis 10 12. Matteo Fabbro (ITA) BORA - hansgrohe 8 13. Ruben Guerreiro (POR) EF Pro Cycling 7 14. Simon Pellaud (SUI) Androni Giocattoli - " Sidermec 15. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb " 16. Giovanni Visconti (ITA) Vini Zabù - KTM 6 17. Julien Bernard (FRA) Trek - Segafredo " 18. Alessandro Tonelli (ITA) Bardiani - CSF - Faizanè " 19. Benjamin Thomas (FRA) Groupama - FDJ 5 20. Paul Martens (GER) Jumbo - Visma " Points leaders 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER) BORA - hansgrohe 34 2. Fernando Gaviria (COL) UAE Team Emirates 27 3. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb 26 4. Michael Woods (CAN) EF Pro Cycling 24 5. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe 22 6. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS) Astana Pro Team " 7. Geraint Thomas (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers 20 8. Simon Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott 18 9. Tim Merlier (BEL) Alpecin - Fenix " 10. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 17 11. Magnus Cort (DEN) EF Pro Cycling 16 12. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin - Fenix 14 13. Lucas Hamilton (AUS) Mitchelton - Scott 12 14. Davide Ballerini (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 15. Davide Cimolai (ITA) Israel Start-Up Nation 11 16. Ruben Guerreiro (POR) EF Pro Cycling 10 17. Matteo Fabbro (ITA) BORA - hansgrohe 8 18. Lorrenzo Manzin (FRA) Total Direct Energie " 19. Rick Zabel (GER) Israel Start-Up Nation " 20. Michael Matthews (AUS) Team Sunweb 7 Team classification 1. Team Sunweb (GER) 95:55:32 2. Astana Pro Team (KAZ) +19 3. EF Pro Cycling (USA) +7:56 4. Mitchelton - Scott (AUS) +10:31 5. AG2R La Mondiale (FRA) +14:49 6. BORA - hansgrohe (GER) +21:14 7. Trek - Segafredo (USA) +21:41 8. CCC Team (POL) +27:10 9. Groupama - FDJ (FRA) +29:38 10. Movistar Team (ESP) +34:08 11. INEOS Grenadiers (GBR) +35:17 12. NTT Pro Cycling Team (RSA) +37:22 13. Deceuninck - Quick-Step (BEL) +39:00 14. Bahrain - McLaren (BRN) +1:06:47 15. Alpecin - Fenix (BEL) +1:08:15 16. Jumbo - Visma (NED) +1:17:46 17. UAE Team Emirates (UAE) +1:18:38 18. Gazprom - RusVelo (RUS) +1:37:40 19. Vini Zabù - KTM (ITA) +1:44:01 20. Lotto - Soudal (BEL) +1:45:32 21. Israel Start-Up Nation (ISR) +2:02:24 22. Bardiani - CSF - Faizanè (ITA) +2:09:17 23. Cofidis (FRA) +2:27:05 24. Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec (ITA) +2:36:32 25. Total Direct Energie (FRA) +2:46:15