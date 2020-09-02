UPDATE 4-Tour de France Summaries - Stage 4

Sep 1 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 4, Tour de France on Tuesday. Stage 4 Sisteron to Orcieres-Merlette, 160.5 km. Men's elite road race. Wind direction: S. Wind speed: 2km/h. Route profile: semi-mountain. Finish profile: mountain. Stage winners 1. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma 4:07:47 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates " 3. Guillaume Martin (FRA) Cofidis " 4. Nairo Quintana (COL) Team Arkéa - Samsic " 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 6. Miguel Ángel López (COL) Astana Pro Team " 7. Egan Bernal (COL) INEOS Grenadiers " 8. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) Groupama - FDJ " 9. Mikel Landa (ESP) Bahrain - McLaren " 10. Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott " 11. Tom Dumoulin (NED) Jumbo - Visma " 12. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott " 13. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek - Segafredo " 14. Richie Porte (AUS) Trek - Segafredo " 15. Rigoberto Urán (COL) EF Pro Cycling " 16. Romain Bardet (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale " 17. Emanuel Buchmann (GER) BORA - hansgrohe +9 18. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team " 19. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo - Visma " 20. Hugh Carthy (GBR) EF Pro Cycling +15 Overall leaders 1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 18:07:04 2. Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott +4 3. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma +7 4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates +11 5. Guillaume Martin (FRA) Cofidis +13 6. Egan Bernal (COL) INEOS Grenadiers +17 7. Tom Dumoulin (NED) Jumbo - Visma " 8. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott " 9. Nairo Quintana (COL) Team Arkéa - Samsic " 10. Miguel Ángel López (COL) Astana Pro Team " 11. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek - Segafredo " 12. Romain Bardet (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale " 13. Mikel Landa (ESP) Bahrain - McLaren " 14. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) Groupama - FDJ " 15. Rigoberto Urán (COL) EF Pro Cycling " 16. Richie Porte (AUS) Trek - Segafredo " 17. Emanuel Buchmann (GER) BORA - hansgrohe +26 18. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team " 19. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team +38 20. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Pro Cycling +45 King of the Mountains 1. Benoît Cosnefroy (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale 21 2. Michael Gogl (AUT) NTT Pro Cycling Team 12 3. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma 10 4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 8 5. Quentin Pacher (FRA) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept 6 6. Guillaume Martin (FRA) Cofidis " 7. Toms Skujinš (LAT) Trek - Segafredo " 8. Kasper Asgreen (DEN) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 9. Nicolas Roche (IRL) Team Sunweb 5 10. Nairo Quintana (COL) Team Arkéa - Samsic 4 11. Jérôme Cousin (FRA) Total Direct Energie 3 12. Robert Gesink (NED) Jumbo - Visma " 13. Krists Neilands (LAT) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 14. Michael Schär (SUI) CCC Team " 15. Fabien Grellier (FRA) Total Direct Energie " 16. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 17. Marc Hirschi (SUI) Team Sunweb " 18. Cyril Gautier (FRA) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept " 19. Nils Politt (GER) Israel Start-Up Nation " 20. Lukas Pöstlberger (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe " Points leaders 1. Peter Sagan (SVK) BORA - hansgrohe 83 2. Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 3. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) UAE Team Emirates 80 4. Matteo Trentin (ITA) CCC Team 61 5. Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA) NTT Pro Cycling Team 51 6. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto - Soudal 50 7. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 47 8. Bryan Coquard (FRA) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept 43 9. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 36 10. Cees Bol (NED) Team Sunweb 32 11. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma 30 12. Mads Pedersen (DEN) Trek - Segafredo " 13. Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott 29 14. Guillaume Martin (FRA) Cofidis 28 15. Niccolò Bonifazio (ITA) Total Direct Energie 26 16. Marc Hirschi (SUI) Team Sunweb 25 17. Michael Schär (SUI) CCC Team 20 18. Nils Politt (GER) Israel Start-Up Nation " 19. Jérôme Cousin (FRA) Total Direct Energie " 20. Nairo Quintana (COL) Team Arkéa - Samsic 19 Youth classification 1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 18:07:15 2. Egan Bernal (COL) INEOS Grenadiers +6 3. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team +15 4. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Pro Cycling +34 5. Marc Hirschi (SUI) Team Sunweb "