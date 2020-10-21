UPDATE 4-Vuelta a Espana Summaries - Stage 1

Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 1, Vuelta a España on Tuesday. Stage 1 Irún to Arrate, 173 km. Men's elite road race. Wind direction: W. Wind speed: 3km/h. Route profile: semi-mountain. Finish profile: flat. Stage winners 1. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma 4:22:34 2. Richard Carapaz (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers +1 3. Daniel Martin (IRL) Israel Start-Up Nation " 4. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott " 5. Felix Großschartner (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe " 6. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team " 7. Hugh Carthy (GBR) EF Pro Cycling +4 8. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo - Visma +10 9. George Bennett (NZL) Jumbo - Visma +40 10. Andrea Bagioli (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +51 11. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team " 12. Robert Gesink (NED) Jumbo - Visma " 13. Gorka Izagirre (ESP) Astana Pro Team " 14. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott " 15. David De La Cruz (ESP) UAE Team Emirates " 16. Tom Dumoulin (NED) Jumbo - Visma " 17. Davide Formolo (ITA) UAE Team Emirates " 18. Guillaume Martin (FRA) Cofidis +1:08 19. Kenny Elissonde (FRA) Trek - Segafredo +1:17 20. Marc Soler (ESP) Movistar Team " Overall leaders 1. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma 4:22:24 2. Richard Carapaz (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers +5 3. Daniel Martin (IRL) Israel Start-Up Nation +7 4. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott +11 5. Felix Großschartner (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe " 6. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team " 7. Hugh Carthy (GBR) EF Pro Cycling +14 8. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo - Visma +20 9. George Bennett (NZL) Jumbo - Visma +50 10. Andrea Bagioli (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +1:01 11. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team " 12. Robert Gesink (NED) Jumbo - Visma " 13. Gorka Izagirre (ESP) Astana Pro Team " 14. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott " 15. David De La Cruz (ESP) UAE Team Emirates " 16. Tom Dumoulin (NED) Jumbo - Visma " 17. Davide Formolo (ITA) UAE Team Emirates " 18. Guillaume Martin (FRA) Cofidis +1:18 19. Kenny Elissonde (FRA) Trek - Segafredo +1:25 20. Marc Soler (ESP) Movistar Team +1:27 King of the Mountains 1. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo - Visma 10 2. Quentin Jauregui (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team " 4. Richard Carapaz (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers 4 5. Daniel Martin (IRL) Israel Start-Up Nation " 6. Jetse Bol (NED) Burgos - BH " 7. Matteo Badilatti (SUI) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 8. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott 1 9. Andrey Amador (CRC) INEOS Grenadiers " 10. Rémi Cavagna (FRA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 11. Jasha Sütterlin (GER) Team Sunweb " Points leaders 1. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma 25 2. Richard Carapaz (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers 20 3. Daniel Martin (IRL) Israel Start-Up Nation 16 4. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott 14 5. Felix Großschartner (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe 12 6. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team 10 7. Hugh Carthy (GBR) EF Pro Cycling 9 8. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo - Visma 8 9. George Bennett (NZL) Jumbo - Visma 7 10. Andrea Bagioli (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 6 11. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team 5 12. Matthieu Ladagnous (FRA) Groupama - FDJ 4 13. Robert Gesink (NED) Jumbo - Visma " 14. Gorka Izagirre (ESP) Astana Pro Team 3 15. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott 2 16. Kenny Elissonde (FRA) Trek - Segafredo " 17. David De La Cruz (ESP) UAE Team Emirates 1 18. Michel Ries (LUX) Trek - Segafredo " Team classification 1. Jumbo - Visma (NED) 13:08:32 2. Movistar Team (ESP) +1:19 3. UAE Team Emirates (UAE) +2:30 4. Trek - Segafredo (USA) +4:27 5. INEOS Grenadiers (GBR) +6:40 6. CCC Team (POL) +8:00 7. Cofidis (FRA) +8:16 8. Astana Pro Team (KAZ) +9:03 9. Mitchelton - Scott (AUS) +11:44 10. Total Direct Energie (FRA) +15:30 11. Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (ESP) +16:38 12. Groupama - FDJ (FRA) +17:04 13. NTT Pro Cycling Team (RSA) +17:08 14. Deceuninck - Quick-Step (BEL) +17:43 15. Bahrain - McLaren (BRN) +18:12 16. EF Pro Cycling (USA) +19:03 17. Israel Start-Up Nation (ISR) +19:53 18. BORA - hansgrohe (GER) +20:39 19. AG2R La Mondiale (FRA) +20:45 20. Team Sunweb (GER) +28:00 21. Lotto - Soudal (BEL) +29:32 22. Burgos - BH (ESP) +37:58 Youth classification 1. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team 4:22:35 2. Andrea Bagioli (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +50 3. Gino Mäder (SUI) NTT Pro Cycling Team +1:31 4. Niklas Eg (DEN) Trek - Segafredo +1:37 5. Iván Sosa (COL) INEOS Grenadiers +1:50 6. Clément Champoussin (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale " 7. Georg Zimmerman (GER) CCC Team +2:21 8. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama - FDJ " 9. Juan Pedro López (ESP) Trek - Segafredo " 10. William Barta (USA) CCC Team +4:05 11. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS) Astana Pro Team +4:30 12. Daniel Martínez (COL) EF Pro Cycling +4:48 13. Michel Ries (LUX) Trek - Segafredo +4:49 14. Victor Lafay (FRA) Cofidis +5:35 15. Brandon Rivera (COL) INEOS Grenadiers +5:37 16. Kobe Goossens (BEL) Lotto - Soudal +5:48 17. Jhojan García (COL) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA +7:32 18. Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Caja Rural - Seguros RGA " (ECU) 19. Stefan de Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling Team +8:31 20. Michael Storer (AUS) Team Sunweb +8:58