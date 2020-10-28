UPDATE 4-Vuelta a Espana Summaries - Stage 7

Oct 27 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 7, Vuelta a España on Tuesday. Stage 7 Vitoria-Gasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovía, 159.7 km. Men's elite road race. Average speed: 41.977 km/h. Wind speed: 3km/h. Route profile: semi-mountain. Finish profile: flat. Stage winners 1. Michael Woods (CAN) EF Pro Cycling 3:48:16 2. Omar Fraile (ESP) Astana Pro Team +4 3. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team " 4. Nans Peters (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale +8 5. Guillaume Martin (FRA) Cofidis " 6. Rui Costa (POR) UAE Team Emirates +13 7. Alex Aranburu (ESP) Astana Pro Team " 8. Ide Schelling (NED) BORA - hansgrohe " 9. Kenny Elissonde (FRA) Trek - Segafredo " 10. Davide Formolo (ITA) UAE Team Emirates " 11. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott " 12. Michael Storer (AUS) Team Sunweb " 13. Thymen Arensman (NED) Team Sunweb " 14. George Bennett (NZL) Jumbo - Visma " 15. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo - Visma +21 16. Magnus Cort (DEN) EF Pro Cycling +56 17. Gonzalo Serrano (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA " 18. Aliaksandr Riabushenko UAE Team Emirates " (BLR) 19. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma " 20. Luis Ángel Maté (ESP) Cofidis " Overall leaders 1. Richard Carapaz (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers 28:23:51 2. Hugh Carthy (GBR) EF Pro Cycling +18 3. Daniel Martin (IRL) Israel Start-Up Nation +20 4. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma +30 5. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team +1:07 6. Felix Großschartner (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe +1:30 7. Marc Soler (ESP) Movistar Team +1:42 8. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott +2:02 9. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team +2:03 10. George Bennett (NZL) Jumbo - Visma +2:39 11. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott +2:45 12. David De La Cruz (ESP) UAE Team Emirates +2:46 13. Wout Poels (NED) Bahrain - McLaren +3:19 14. Gorka Izagirre (ESP) Astana Pro Team " 15. Kenny Elissonde (FRA) Trek - Segafredo +3:28 16. Mattia Cattaneo (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +3:46 17. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama - FDJ +3:47 18. Gino Mäder (SUI) NTT Pro Cycling Team +4:04 19. Sergio Henao (COL) UAE Team Emirates +4:28 20. Guillaume Martin (FRA) Cofidis +6:27 King of the Mountains 1. Guillaume Martin (FRA) Cofidis 27 2. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo - Visma 24 3. Tim Wellens (BEL) Lotto - Soudal 19 4. Richard Carapaz (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers 18 5. Daniel Martin (IRL) Israel Start-Up Nation 16 6. Michael Woods (CAN) EF Pro Cycling " 7. Ion Izagirre (ESP) Astana Pro Team 11 8. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team " 9. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma 7 10. Quentin Jauregui (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team " 12. Robert Power (AUS) Team Sunweb " 13. Rui Costa (POR) UAE Team Emirates 4 14. Jetse Bol (NED) Burgos - BH " 15. Thymen Arensman (NED) Team Sunweb " 16. Nans Peters (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale " 17. Matteo Badilatti (SUI) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 18. Tosh Van der Sande (BEL) Lotto - Soudal " 19. Michael Storer (AUS) Team Sunweb " 20. Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos - BH 2 Points leaders 1. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma 79 2. Richard Carapaz (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers 61 3. Daniel Martin (IRL) Israel Start-Up Nation 57 4. Guillaume Martin (FRA) Cofidis 48 5. Michael Woods (CAN) EF Pro Cycling 45 6. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team 35 7. Hugh Carthy (GBR) EF Pro Cycling 33 8. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team " 9. Felix Großschartner (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe " 10. Marc Soler (ESP) Movistar Team 29 11. Rui Costa (POR) UAE Team Emirates " 12. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo - Visma 27 13. Tim Wellens (BEL) Lotto - Soudal 26 14. Ion Izagirre (ESP) Astana Pro Team 25 15. Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 16. George Bennett (NZL) Jumbo - Visma 24 17. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott 23 18. Thymen Arensman (NED) Team Sunweb 21 19. Alex Aranburu (ESP) Astana Pro Team " 20. Omar Fraile (ESP) Astana Pro Team 20 Team classification 1. Movistar Team (ESP) 85:16:40 2. UAE Team Emirates (UAE) +3:03 3. Jumbo - Visma (NED) +7:43 4. Astana Pro Team (KAZ) +9:23 5. Mitchelton - Scott (AUS) +24:27 6. Cofidis (FRA) +39:25 7. INEOS Grenadiers (GBR) +43:03 8. Trek - Segafredo (USA) +55:34 9. Groupama - FDJ (FRA) +1:01:20 10. Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (ESP) +1:05:58 11. Deceuninck - Quick-Step (BEL) +1:11:01 12. EF Pro Cycling (USA) +1:17:57 13. AG2R La Mondiale (FRA) +1:21:26 14. NTT Pro Cycling Team (RSA) +1:26:05 15. CCC Team (POL) +1:26:12 16. Israel Start-Up Nation (ISR) +1:30:21 17. Team Sunweb (GER) +1:39:38 18. BORA - hansgrohe (GER) +1:55:38 19. Bahrain - McLaren (BRN) +1:56:24 20. Total Direct Energie (FRA) +1:58:51 21. Lotto - Soudal (BEL) +2:04:37 22. Burgos - BH (ESP) +2:25:16 Youth classification 1. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team 28:24:58 2. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama - FDJ +2:40 3. Gino Mäder (SUI) NTT Pro Cycling Team +2:57 4. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS) Astana Pro Team +5:27 5. Kobe Goossens (BEL) Lotto - Soudal +12:36