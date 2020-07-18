UPDATE 4-West Indies in England 2020 Scoreboard

Jul 18 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of 2nd test between England and West Indies on Saturday at Manchester, England West Indies trail England by 437 runs with 9 wickets remaining England 1st innings Rory Burns lbw Roston Chase 15 Dominic Sibley c Kemar Roach b Roston Chase 120 Zak Crawley c Jason Holder b Roston Chase 0 Joe Root c Jason Holder b Alzarri Joseph 23 Ben Stokes c Shane Dowrich b Kemar Roach 176 Ollie Pope lbw Roston Chase 7 Jos Buttler c Alzarri Joseph b Jason Holder 40 Chris Woakes c Shai Hope b Kemar Roach 0 Sam Curran c Kraigg Brathwaite b Roston Chase 17 Dom Bess Not Out 31 Stuart Broad Not Out 11 Extras 4b 7lb 8nb 0pen 10w 29 Total (162.0 overs) 469 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-29 Burns, 2-29 Crawley, 3-81 Root, 4-341 Sibley, 5-352 Pope, 6-395 Stokes, 7-395 Woakes, 8-426 Buttler, 9-427 Curran Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Kemar Roach 33 9 58 2 1.76 1w 3nb Shannon Gabriel 26 2 79 0 3.04 5w 4nb Alzarri Joseph 23.1 5 70 1 3.02 Jason Holder 32 10 70 1 2.19 1nb Roston Chase 44 3 172 5 3.91 Kraigg Brathwaite 3.5 0 9 0 2.35 ........................................... West Indies 1st innings Kraigg Brathwaite Not Out 6 John Campbell lbw Sam Curran 12 Alzarri Joseph Not Out 14 Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 0w 0 Total (14.0 overs) 32-1 Fall of Wickets : 1-16 Campbell To Bat : Hope, Brooks, Chase, Blackwood, Dowrich, Holder, Roach, Gabriel Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Stuart Broad 5 1 14 0 2.80 Chris Woakes 4 3 2 0 0.50 Sam Curran 3 1 8 1 2.67 Dom Bess 2 0 8 0 4.00 .................................... Umpire Michael Gough Umpire Richard Illingworth Video Richard Kettleborough Match Referee Brian Broad