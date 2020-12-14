UPDATE 4-West Indies in New Zealand 2020 Scoreboard

Dec 13 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of 2nd test between New Zealand and West Indies on Sunday at Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand win by an innings and 12 runs New Zealand 1st innings Tom Latham c Joshua Da Silva b Chemar Holder 27 Tom Blundell b Shannon Gabriel 14 Will Young c Jason Holder b Shannon Gabriel 43 Ross Taylor c Joshua Da Silva b Shannon Gabriel 9 Henry Nicholls c Kraigg Brathwaite b Roston Chase 174 BJ Watling b Alzarri Joseph 30 Daryl Mitchell lbw Chemar Holder 42 Kyle Jamieson c Jason Holder b Alzarri Joseph 20 Tim Southee b Alzarri Joseph 11 Neil Wagner Not Out 66 Trent Boult c Sharmarh Brooks b Roston Chase 6 Extras 2b 7lb 0nb 0pen 9w 18 Total (114.0 overs) 460 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-31 Blundell, 2-63 Latham, 3-78 Taylor, 4-148 Young, 5-203 Watling, 6-286 Mitchell, 7-336 Jamieson, 8-359 Southee, 9-454 Nicholls, 10-460 Boult Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Shannon Gabriel 26 7 93 3 3.58 Jason Holder 27 6 85 0 3.15 Alzarri Joseph 22 2 109 3 4.95 3w Chemar Holder 26 1 110 2 4.23 2w Roston Chase 13 1 54 2 4.15 .............................................................. West Indies 1st innings Kraigg Brathwaite c Ross Taylor b Tim Southee 0 John Campbell c Tom Latham b Kyle Jamieson 14 Darren Bravo c&b Tim Southee 7 Sharmarh Brooks b Kyle Jamieson 14 Roston Chase b Kyle Jamieson 0 Jermaine Blackwood c Tom Latham b Tim Southee 69 Jason Holder c Trent Boult b Kyle Jamieson 9 Joshua Da Silva c BJ Watling b Tim Southee 3 Alzarri Joseph c BJ Watling b Kyle Jamieson 0 Chemar Holder Not Out 8 Shannon Gabriel b Tim Southee 2 Extras 0b 3lb 1nb 0pen 1w 5 Total (56.4 overs) 131 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Brathwaite, 2-22 Bravo, 3-29 Campbell, 4-29 Chase, 5-97 Brooks, 6-111 Blackwood, 7-117 Holder, 8-117 Joseph, 9-127 Da Silva, 10-131 Gabriel Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Tim Southee 17.4 6 32 5 1.81 Trent Boult 14 5 34 0 2.43 Neil Wagner 12 5 28 0 2.33 1nb Kyle Jamieson 13 4 34 5 2.62 1w ............................................................... West Indies 2nd innings Kraigg Brathwaite c Will Young b Trent Boult 24 John Campbell b Kyle Jamieson 68 Darren Bravo c Henry Nicholls b Trent Boult 4 Sharmarh Brooks c BJ Watling b Neil Wagner 36 Roston Chase c Tom Latham b Kyle Jamieson 0 Jermaine Blackwood b Trent Boult 20 Jason Holder b Tim Southee 61 Joshua Da Silva lbw Neil Wagner 57 Alzarri Joseph c BJ Watling b Tim Southee 24 Chemar Holder Not Out 13 Shannon Gabriel b Neil Wagner 0 Extras 1b 7lb 1nb 0pen 1w 10 Total (79.1 overs) 317 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-37 Brathwaite, 2-41 Bravo, 3-130 Brooks, 4-131 Chase, 5-134 Campbell, 6-170 Blackwood, 7-252 Holder, 8-282 Joseph, 9-307 Da Silva, 10-317 Gabriel Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Tim Southee 22 4 96 2 4.36 Trent Boult 21 3 96 3 4.57 Kyle Jamieson 15 4 43 2 2.87 1w Neil Wagner 17.1 4 54 3 3.15 1nb Daryl Mitchell 4 0 20 0 5.00 ................................... Umpire Christopher Brown Umpire Christopher Gaffaney Video Wayne Knights Match Referee Jeffrey Crowe