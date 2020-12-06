UPDATE 4-West Indies in New Zealand 2020 Scoreboard

Dec 5 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of 1st test between New Zealand and West Indies on Saturday at Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand win by an innings and 134 runs New Zealand 1st innings Tom Latham b Kemar Roach 86 Will Young lbw Shannon Gabriel 5 Kane Williamson c Roston Chase b Alzarri Joseph 251 Ross Taylor c Sharmarh Brooks b Shannon Gabriel 38 Henry Nicholls c Jason Holder b Kemar Roach 7 Tom Blundell lbw Shannon Gabriel 14 Daryl Mitchell c Jason Holder b Kemar Roach 9 Kyle Jamieson Not Out 51 Tim Southee Not Out 11 Extras 11b 23lb 12nb 0pen 1w 47 Total (145.0 overs) 519 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-14 Young, 2-168 Latham, 3-251 Taylor, 4-281 Nicholls, 5-353 Blundell, 6-409 Mitchell, 7-503 Williamson Did Not Bat : Wagner, Boult Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Kemar Roach 30 7 114 3 3.80 3nb Shannon Gabriel 25 6 89 3 3.56 8nb Jason Holder 31 12 60 0 1.94 1nb Alzarri Joseph 31 8 99 1 3.19 1w Roston Chase 25 0 109 0 4.36 Kraigg Brathwaite 3 0 14 0 4.67 ................................................................ West Indies 1st innings Kraigg Brathwaite c Tom Blundell b Trent Boult 21 John Campbell c Kane Williamson b Tim Southee 26 Sharmarh Brooks c Ross Taylor b Tim Southee 1 Darren Bravo b Kyle Jamieson 9 Roston Chase lbw Neil Wagner 11 Jermaine Blackwood c Tom Latham b Tim Southee 23 Jason Holder Not Out 25 Alzarri Joseph c Daryl Mitchell b Tim Southee 0 Kemar Roach b Kyle Jamieson 2 Shannon Gabriel lbw Neil Wagner 1 Extras 8b 7lb 3nb 0pen 1w 19 Total (64.0 overs) 138 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-53 Campbell, 2-55 Brooks, 3-55 Brathwaite, 4-79 Bravo, 5-79 Chase, 6-119 Blackwood, 7-119 Joseph, 8-135 Roach, 9-138 Gabriel Did Not Bat : Dowrich Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Tim Southee 19 7 35 4 1.84 Trent Boult 17 5 30 1 1.76 1w Kyle Jamieson 13 3 25 2 1.92 Neil Wagner 15 3 33 2 2.20 3nb ............................................................. West Indies 2nd innings Kraigg Brathwaite c Tom Blundell b Tim Southee 10 John Campbell c Tom Latham b Trent Boult 2 Darren Bravo c Tim Southee b Neil Wagner 12 Sharmarh Brooks c (Sub) b Neil Wagner 2 Roston Chase lbw Kyle Jamieson 6 Jermaine Blackwood c Tim Southee b Neil Wagner 104 Jason Holder lbw Daryl Mitchell 8 Alzarri Joseph c (Sub) b Kyle Jamieson 86 Kemar Roach Not Out 0 Shannon Gabriel b Neil Wagner 0 Extras 0b 7lb 2nb 0pen 8w 17 Total (58.5 overs) 247 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-4 Campbell, 2-25 Bravo, 3-27 Brooks, 4-27 Brathwaite, 5-53 Chase, 6-89 Holder, 7-244 Joseph, 8-247 Blackwood, 9-247 Gabriel Did Not Bat : Dowrich Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Tim Southee 15 2 62 1 4.13 1w Trent Boult 15 1 63 1 4.20 1w Neil Wagner 13.5 0 66 4 4.77 1nb Kyle Jamieson 12 2 42 2 3.50 2w Daryl Mitchell 3 0 7 1 2.33 1nb ................................... Umpire Wayne Knights Umpire Christopher Gaffaney Video Christopher Brown Match Referee Jeffrey Crowe