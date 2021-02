UPDATE 4-World Cup-Deer Valley, UT Results - Aerials

Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results for World Cup-Deer Valley, UT on Saturday. Women's Aerials on Saturday 1 Danielle Scott AUS Australia 2 Winter Vinecki USA United States 3 Kaila Kuhn USA United States Men's Aerials on Saturday 1 Noe Roth SUI Switzerland 2 Justin Schoenefeld USA United States 3 Pirmin Werner SUI Switzerland Men's Dual Moguls on Friday 1 Mikael Kingsbury CAN Canada 2 Matt Graham AUS Australia 3 Benjamin Cavet FRA France Women's Dual Moguls on Friday 1 Kai Owens USA United States 2 Hannah Soar USA United States 3 Tess Johnson USA United States Women's Moguls on Thursday 1 Perrine Laffont FRA France 2 Anri Kawamura JPN Japan 3 Kisara Sumiyoshi JPN Japan Men's Moguls on Thursday 1 Mikael Kingsbury CAN Canada 2 Benjamin Cavet FRA France 3 Matt Graham AUS Australia