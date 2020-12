Dec 20 (Gracenote) - Results for World Cup-Engelberg on Sunday. Men's Individual - Large Hill on Sunday 1 Halvor Egner Granerud NOR Norway 2 Markus Eisenbichler GER Germany 3 Piotr Zyla POL Poland Men's Individual - Large Hill on Saturday 1 Halvor Egner Granerud NOR Norway 2 Kamil Stoch POL Poland 3 Anže Lanišek SLO Slovenia