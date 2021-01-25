UPDATE 4-World Cup-Kitzbuhel Summaries

Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries for World Cup-Kitzbuhel Kitzbühel on Monday. Men's Super G on Monday Rnk Bib Name Team Time 1 5 Vincent Kriechmayr Austria 1:12.58 2 3 Marco Odermatt Switzerland 1:12.70 +0.12 3 9 Matthias Mayer Austria 1:13.13 +0.55 4 2 Christof Innerhofer Italy 1:13.17 +0.59 5 1 Christian Walder Austria 1:13.28 +0.70 6 28 James Crawford Canada 1:13.69 +1.11 7 32 Stefan Babinsky Austria 1:13.77 +1.19 8 10 Loïc Meillard Switzerland 1:13.99 +1.41 .. 13 Andreas Sander Germany 1:13.99 +1.41 10 12 Romed Baumann Germany 1:14.10 +1.52 11 11 Alexis Pinturault France 1:14.14 +1.56 12 25 Josef Ferstl Germany 1:14.18 +1.60 13 4 Johan Clarey France 1:14.28 +1.70 14 35 Felix Monsén Sweden 1:14.31 +1.73 15 39 Daniel Hemetsberger Austria 1:14.33 +1.75 16 24 Brice Roger France 1:14.55 +1.97 17 8 Max Franz Austria 1:14.60 +2.02 18 36 Brodie Seger Canada 1:14.61 +2.03 19 6 Gino Caviezel Switzerland 1:14.62 +2.04 20 14 Blaise Giezendanner France 1:14.74 +2.16 21 17 Dominik Paris Italy 1:14.76 +2.18 22 29 Adrien Théaux France 1:14.79 +2.21 23 15 Travis Ganong United States 1:14.82 +2.24 24 22 Stefan Rogentin Switzerland 1:14.83 +2.25 25 18 Hannes Reichelt Austria 1:14.88 +2.30 26 30 Boštjan Kline Slovenia 1:15.28 +2.70 27 23 Miha Hrobat Slovenia 1:15.66 +3.08 28 33 Ralph Weber Switzerland 1:15.70 +3.12 29 27 Gilles Roulin Switzerland 1:15.72 +3.14 30 21 Daniel Danklmaier Austria 1:15.95 +3.37