UPDATE 49-FA Cup Summaries

Oct 25 (OPTA) - Summaries for the FA Cup on Saturday (start times are BST) 4th Round Qualifying ................................................................. Darlington (2) 2 Cambridge City (0) 0 ................................................................. Stafford Rangers (0) 1 Scorers: J. Cuff 78 Subs used: Coyle 46 (Mo Sebbeh), Candlin 62 (Harvey) Skelmersdale United (1) 4 Scorers: E. Adegbenro 10, L. Ellams 65, E. Adegbenro 88pen, L. Ellams 90 Subs used: Davies 56 (Ellis), Brodie 86 (Grimshaw), Wainwright 92 (Griffiths) Attendance: 600 Referee: Matthew Corlett ................................................................. Solihull Moors (1) 4 Scorers: J. Sbarra 39 Subs used: Archer 60 (Rooney), Piggott 68 (Howe), Ball 68 (Osborne) Wrexham (0) 0 ................................................................. Banbury United (0) 2 Bury Town (1) 1 ................................................................. South Shields (1) 2 Halifax Town (0) 0 ................................................................. Ilkeston Town (0) 0 Subs used: Lee 71 (Marzano), Bertram 80 (Brown-Hill), Tait 80 (Bennett) Hartlepool United (3) 6 Scorers: L. Molyneux 5, J. Grey 7, T. Crawford 22, M. Enigbokan-Bloomfield 66, D. Parkhouse 83, G. Holohan 89 Subs used: Odusina 46 (Johnson), MacDonald 62 (Molyneux), Parkhouse 71 (Grey) Referee: David Richardson ................................................................. United of Manchester (1) 2 Guiseley (1) 1 ................................................................. King's Lynn Town cancelled Notts County ................................................................. Stockport County (0) 7 Scorers: L. Hogan 58 Subs used: Bell 65 (Bennett), Jennings 65 (Reid), Croasdale 90 (Stott) Chesterfield (0) 8 Scorers: M. Butterfield 85 Subs used: Rawson 77 (Tyson), Tyler Denton 81 (Buchanan), Mandeville 85 (Kiwomya) At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 6-7 Referee: Peter Gibbons Chesterfield win 8-7 on penalties ................................................................. Chester (0) 0 Marine (0) 1 ................................................................. Maidenhead United (2) 2 Cray Valley PM (2) 3 ................................................................. Canvey Island (3) 3 Cray Wanderers (0) 2 ................................................................. Wealdstone (0) 0 Hayes & Yeading United (1) 2 ................................................................. Sutton United (0) 0 Bromley (1) 1 ................................................................. Tonbridge Angels (2) 5 Taunton Town (0) 0 ................................................................. Hemel Hempstead Town (0) 0 Hampton & Richmond (1) 1 ................................................................. Aldershot Town (1) 1 Woking (1) 2 ................................................................. Brackley Town (3) 5 Marske United (1) 1 ................................................................. Maldon & Tiptree (0) 1 Haringey Borough (0) 0 ................................................................. Dagenham & Redbridge (1) 1 Hartley Wintney (0) 0 ................................................................. Leiston (2) 2 Barnet (2) 3 ................................................................. Weymouth (0) 2 Oxford City (2) 3 ................................................................. Eastbourne Borough (0) 1 Scorers: J. Hammond 39pen Subs used: Kendall 57 (Vaughan), Folarin 64 (Whelpdale), Rollinson 67 (Cox) Dulwich Hamlet (0) 0 Subs used: Hyde 62 (Martin), Barnes 72 (Higgs), Henry 79 (Sammutt) Referee: Jack Packman ................................................................. Eastleigh (0) 3 Scorers: D. Smith 60pen, B. House 70, T. Bearwish 73 Subs used: Boyce 12 (Partington), Bell-Baggie 75 (House), Barnett 87 (Smith) Weston-super-Mare (0) 1 Scorers: C. Knowles 81 Subs used: Hall 86 (Jones) Referee: Lloyd Wood ................................................................. Sholing (0) 0 Subs used: Buckland 65 (Wagstaffe) Torquay United (1) 2 Scorers: A. Hall 44pen, J. Umerah 75 Subs used: Nemane 60 (Randell), Wright 60 (Whitfield), Little 80 (Umerah) Attendance: 400 Referee: Adrian Quelch ................................................................. Bath City (0) 0 Havant & Waterlooville (1) 3 ................................................................. Boreham Wood (0) 2 Wimborne Town (0) 0 Referee: Scott Tallis ................................................................. Yeovil Town (2) 10 Dover Athletic (2) 9 At full time: 3-3 Penalty shootout: 7-6 Yeovil Town win 10-9 on penalties ................................................................. Concord Rangers (1) 2 Chippenham Town (0) 1 ................................................................. Sunday, October 25 fixtures (BST/GMT) Fylde v Altrincham (1400/1300) Monday, October 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Bishop's Stortford v St Albans City (2045/1945)