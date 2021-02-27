UPDATE 5-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Feb 27 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of between Western Australia and South Australia on Saturday at Perth, Australia South Australia lead Western Australia by 243 runs with 6 wickets remaining South Australia 1st innings Henry Hunt c Shaun Marsh b Cameron Green 109 William Bosisto c Josh Inglis b Matthew Kelly 2 Liam Scott c Josh Inglis b Aaron Hardie 20 Travis Head c Shaun Marsh b Cameron Gannon 223 Alex Carey c Cameron Green b Cameron Gannon 24 Harry Nielsen b Liam Guthrie 19 Jake Lehmann Not Out 43 Chadd Sayers c Cameron Bancroft b Cameron Gannon 19 Daniel Worrall c Josh Inglis b Matthew Kelly 39 Extras 1b 5lb 1nb 0pen 5w 12 Total (124.5 overs) 510 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-4 Bosisto, 2-66 Scott, 3-252 Hunt, 4-334 Carey, 5-390 Nielsen, 6-416 Head, 7-444 Sayers, 8-510 Worrall Did Not Bat : Grant, Agar Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Cameron Gannon 28 3 119 3 4.25 1nb Matthew Kelly 24.5 4 79 2 3.18 Liam Guthrie 24 4 96 1 4.00 2w Aaron Hardie 19 2 81 1 4.26 2w Cameron Green 13 0 55 1 4.23 1w Liam O'Connor 16 0 74 0 4.62 ............................................................... Western Australia 1st innings Cameron Bancroft b Chadd Sayers 126 Sam Whiteman c William Bosisto b Daniel Worrall 3 Shaun Marsh c David Grant b William Bosisto 24 Cameron Green Not Out 168 Hilton Cartwright b Wes Agar 27 Josh Inglis c Alex Carey b Wes Agar 11 Aaron Hardie Not Out 28 Extras 0b 14lb 2nb 0pen 6w 22 Total (117.0 overs) 409 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-20 Whiteman, 2-72 Marsh, 3-255 Bancroft, 4-322 Cartwright, 5-348 Inglis Did Not Bat : Kelly, Gannon, Guthrie, O'Connor Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Chadd Sayers 31 9 88 1 2.84 Daniel Worrall 24 5 74 1 3.08 David Grant 25 5 102 0 4.08 1w Wes Agar 22 4 80 2 3.64 1w 1nb William Bosisto 4 1 14 1 3.50 Liam Scott 11 3 37 0 3.36 1nb ......................................................... South Australia 2nd innings Henry Hunt lbw Aaron Hardie 24 William Bosisto c Shaun Marsh b Matthew Kelly 0 Liam Scott c Shaun Marsh b Cameron Gannon 8 Travis Head c Cameron Bancroft b Liam Guthrie 15 Alex Carey Not Out 44 Harry Nielsen Not Out 46 Extras 4b 1lb 0nb 0pen 0w 5 Total (37.0 overs) 142-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-8 Bosisto, 2-23 Scott, 3-45 Hunt, 4-61 Head To Bat : Lehmann, Sayers, Worrall, Grant, Agar Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Cameron Gannon 12 3 41 1 3.42 Matthew Kelly 8 4 10 1 1.25 Aaron Hardie 3 0 19 1 6.33 Liam Guthrie 7 1 25 1 3.57 Cameron Green 3 0 22 0 7.33 Liam O'Connor 4 0 20 0 5.00 ........................ Umpire Nathan Johnstone Umpire Donovan Koch