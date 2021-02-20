UPDATE 5-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Feb 20 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day of between New South Wales and Victoria on Thursday at Sydney, Australia Victoria win by 4 wickets New South Wales 1st innings Daniel Hughes b James Pattinson 24 Nick Larkin lbw James Pattinson 2 Steven Smith c Seb Gotch b Mitchell Perry 7 Kurtis Patterson lbw Will Sutherland 4 Moises Henriques st Seb Gotch b Jon Holland 67 Peter Nevill c Matt Short b Mitchell Perry 10 Sean Abbott st Seb Gotch b Jon Holland 22 Mitchell Starc c Matt Short b Jon Holland 8 Trent Copeland c Seb Gotch b Scott Boland 3 Nathan Lyon c Nic Maddinson b Mitchell Perry 8 Josh Hazlewood Not Out 0 Extras 1b 4lb 4nb 0pen 1w 10 Total (80.3 overs) 165 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-7 Larkin, 2-30 Smith, 3-37 Patterson, 4-47 Hughes, 5-71 Nevill, 6-119 Abbott, 7-129 Starc, 8-134 Copeland, 9-160 Lyon, 10-165 Henriques Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex James Pattinson 16 6 32 2 2.00 1w 1nb Scott Boland 19 4 38 1 2.00 Mitchell Perry 17 5 25 3 1.47 3nb Will Sutherland 11 2 27 1 2.45 Jon Holland 17.3 4 38 3 2.17 .................................................................... Victoria 1st innings Nic Maddinson c Steven Smith b Sean Abbott 77 Marcus Harris c Steven Smith b Nathan Lyon 24 Peter Handscomb c Moises Henriques b Trent Copeland 24 Matt Short c Sean Abbott b Nathan Lyon 30 Jake Fraser-McGurk Run Out Josh Hazlewood 2 Seb Gotch c Moises Henriques b Sean Abbott 3 James Pattinson c Mitchell Starc b Nathan Lyon 12 Will Sutherland c Steven Smith b Nathan Lyon 1 Scott Boland Not Out 10 Mitchell Perry c Moises Henriques b Nathan Lyon 8 Jon Holland c Mitchell Starc b Nathan Lyon 0 Extras 4b 2lb 3nb 0pen 0w 9 Total (74.0 overs) 200 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-94 Harris, 2-108 Maddinson, 3-152 Handscomb, 4-155 Fraser-McGurk, 5-163 Gotch, 6-163 Short, 7-169 Sutherland, 8-181 Pattinson, 9-200 Perry, 10-200 Holland Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 14 2 71 0 5.07 Josh Hazlewood 16 4 44 0 2.75 1nb Trent Copeland 14 5 17 1 1.21 Sean Abbott 14 3 41 2 2.93 2nb Nathan Lyon 16 8 21 6 1.31 .................................................................. New South Wales 2nd innings Daniel Hughes c Marcus Harris b Scott Boland 15 Nick Larkin lbw Scott Boland 9 Nathan Lyon c&b Scott Boland 21 Steven Smith c Seb Gotch b Will Sutherland 13 Kurtis Patterson c Seb Gotch b James Pattinson 0 Moises Henriques c Will Sutherland b Mitchell Perry 3 Peter Nevill c Peter Handscomb b Mitchell Perry 0 Sean Abbott c Peter Handscomb b James Pattinson 73 Mitchell Starc c Peter Handscomb b Will Sutherland 13 Trent Copeland c Nic Maddinson b Scott Boland 20 Josh Hazlewood Not Out 0 Extras 4b 3lb 1nb 0pen 0w 8 Total (50.0 overs) 175 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-22 Larkin, 2-31 Hughes, 3-50 Lyon, 4-53 Patterson, 5-66 Henriques, 6-68 Smith, 7-68 Nevill, 8-91 Starc, 9-119 Copeland, 10-175 Abbott Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex James Pattinson 12 0 62 2 5.17 Scott Boland 16 5 57 4 3.56 Jon Holland 10 4 9 0 0.90 Mitchell Perry 6 3 14 2 2.33 1nb Will Sutherland 6 2 26 2 4.33 ....................................................... Victoria 2nd innings Nic Maddinson c Nick Larkin b Nathan Lyon 44 Marcus Harris c Peter Nevill b Nathan Lyon 14 Peter Handscomb b Nathan Lyon 4 Matt Short b Nathan Lyon 17 Jake Fraser-McGurk Not Out 38 Seb Gotch lbw Josh Hazlewood 2 James Pattinson b Mitchell Starc 16 Extras 0b 4lb 1nb 0pen 3w 8 Total (57.1 overs) 143-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-39 Harris, 2-45 Handscomb, 3-79 Short, 4-84 Maddinson, 5-87 Gotch, 6-139 Pattinson Did Not Bat : Sutherland, Perry, Holland, Boland Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 8 1 33 1 4.12 1w Nathan Lyon 28.1 6 57 4 2.02 Josh Hazlewood 11 3 28 1 2.55 Sean Abbott 6 2 15 0 2.50 1w 1nb Trent Copeland 4 1 6 0 1.50 ..................... Umpire Rodney Tucker Umpire Anthony Wilds