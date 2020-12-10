UPDATE 5-Championship Results

Dec 9 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Wednesday (start times are BST) Preston North End (0) 3 Middlesbrough (0) 0 Barnsley (1) 2 Wycombe Wanderers (0) 1 Brentford (0) 0 Derby County (0) 0 Bristol City (0) 1 Blackburn Rovers (0) 0 Norwich City (1) 2 Nottingham Forest (0) 1 Reading (0) 1 Birmingham City (2) 2 Saturday, December 12 fixtures (BST/GMT) Cardiff City v Swansea City (1230) AFC Bournemouth v Huddersfield Town (1500) Birmingham City v Watford (1500) Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City (1500) Derby County v Stoke City (1500) Luton Town v Preston North End (1500) Middlesbrough v Millwall (1500) Nottingham Forest v Brentford (1500) Queens Park Rangers v Reading (1500) Rotherham United v Bristol City (1500) Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley (1500) Wycombe Wanderers v Coventry City (1500)