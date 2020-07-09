UPDATE 5-Championship Results

Jul 8 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Wednesday (start times are BST) Millwall (0) 0 Middlesbrough (0) 2 West Bromwich Albion (1) 2 Derby County (0) 0 Birmingham City (1) 1 Swansea City (2) 3 Bristol City (1) 2 Hull City (0) 1 Wigan Athletic (1) 1 Queens Park Rangers (0) 0 Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End in play Thursday, July 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Stoke City (1700/1600) Friday, July 10 fixtures (BST/GMT) Huddersfield Town v Luton Town (1800/1700) Fulham v Cardiff City (2015/1915) Saturday, July 11 fixtures (BST/GMT) Charlton Athletic v Reading (1230/1130) Derby County v Brentford (1230/1130) Barnsley v Wigan Athletic (1500/1400) Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion (1500/1400) Hull City v Millwall (1500/1400) Middlesbrough v Bristol City (1500/1400) Preston North End v Nottingham Forest (1500/1400) Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday (1500/1400) Sunday, July 12 fixtures (BST/GMT) Stoke City v Birmingham City (1330/1230) Swansea City v Leeds United (1330/1230)