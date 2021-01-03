UPDATE 5-Championship Results

Jan 2 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers in play Brentford v Bristol City postponed Huddersfield Town v Reading in play Luton Town v Queens Park Rangers postponed Millwall v Coventry City in play Norwich City (0) 1 Barnsley (0) 0 Preston North End v Nottingham Forest in play Rotherham United v Cardiff City postponed Swansea City (1) 2 Watford (1) 1 Wycombe Wanderers (1) 1 Middlesbrough (2) 3 Stoke City v AFC Bournemouth (19:45)