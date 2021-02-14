UPDATE 5-Championship Results

Feb 13 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Nottingham Forest (0) 0 AFC Bournemouth (0) 0 Birmingham City (0) 0 Luton Town (1) 1 Cardiff City (2) 3 Coventry City (0) 1 Derby County v Middlesbrough in play Huddersfield Town v Wycombe Wanderers in play Norwich City (2) 4 Stoke City (0) 1 Reading (1) 1 Millwall (0) 2 Rotherham United v Queens Park Rangers postponed Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City postponed Watford (4) 6 Bristol City (0) 0 Sunday, February 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v Barnsley (1300) Tuesday, February 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Preston North End v Watford (1900) Stoke City v Sheffield Wednesday (1900) Bristol City v Reading (1945) Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town (1945) Wycombe Wanderers v Derby County (1945) Luton Town v Cardiff City (2015) Wednesday, February 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) Coventry City v Norwich City (1900) Millwall v Birmingham City (1900) Queens Park Rangers v Brentford (1900) Swansea City v Nottingham Forest (1900) Barnsley v Blackburn Rovers (1945) AFC Bournemouth v Rotherham United (2015)