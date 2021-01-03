UPDATE 5-Championship Summaries

Jan 2 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Birmingham City in play Blackburn Rovers ................................................................. Brentford postponed Bristol City ................................................................. Huddersfield Town in play Reading ................................................................. Luton Town postponed Queens Park Rangers ................................................................. Millwall in play Coventry City ................................................................. Norwich City (0) 1 Scorers: E. Buendía 62 Subs used: Dowell 77 (Vrančić), Tettey 87 (Buendía), Hugill 92 (Pukki), Płacheta 92 (Cantwell) Barnsley (0) 0 Yellow card: James 61 Subs used: Adeboyejo 63 (Frieser), Palmer 63 (James), Schmidt 75 (Thomas) Referee: Michael Salisbury ................................................................. Preston North End in play Nottingham Forest ................................................................. Rotherham United postponed Cardiff City ................................................................. Swansea City (1) 2 Scorers: J. Lowe 43, J. Lowe 67 Yellow card: Guehi 21, Bidwell 33, Grimes 47 Subs used: Gibbs-White 85 (Manning) Watford (1) 1 Scorers: T. Cleverley 20 Yellow card: Chalobah 42, Masina 90 Subs used: Masina 46 (Ngakia), Garner 60 (Chalobah), Hughes 90 (Cleverley) Referee: Darren Bond ................................................................. Wycombe Wanderers (1) 1 Scorers: U. Ikpeazu 3 Yellow card: Mehmeti 43, Knight 70 Subs used: Kashket 58 (Mehmeti), Adeniran 69 (Thompson), Onyedinma 77 (Horgan), Akinfenwa 77 (Ikpeazu) Middlesbrough (2) 3 Scorers: M. Browne 30, M. Tavernier 36, C. Akpom 81 Yellow card: Bola 65, Bettinelli 69, Tavernier 83 Subs used: Spence 71 (Browne), Assombalonga 89 (Akpom) Referee: Jarred Gillett ................................................................. Stoke City (19:45) AFC Bournemouth .................................................................