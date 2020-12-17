UPDATE 5-Championship Summaries

Dec 16 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Wednesday (start times are BST) Derby County (2) 2 Scorers: C. Kazim-Richards 4, K. Jóźwiak 37 Subs used: Holmes 73 (Waghorn), Sibley 90 (Jóźwiak), Stretton 96 (Kazim-Richards) Swansea City (0) 0 Yellow card: Ayew 67 Subs used: Manning 46 (Bidwell), Palmer 46 (Naughton), Dhanda 46 (Fulton), Garrick 61 (Lowe), Cullen 81 (Smith) Referee: Gavin Ward ................................................................. Cardiff City (1) 3 Scorers: R. Glatzel 10, H. Wilson 77, S. Morrison 89 Yellow card: Bacuna 28, Ojo 43 Missed penalty: R. Glatzel 74 Subs used: Harris 63 (Whyte), Bamba 91 (Glatzel), Cunningham 93 (Ojo) Birmingham City (1) 2 Scorers: M. Roberts 31, Iván Sánchez 57 Yellow card: Jon Toral 21, Colin 53 Subs used: Halilović 61 (Leko), Jérémie Bela 61 (Jon Toral) Referee: Michael Salisbury ................................................................. Middlesbrough (0) 1 Scorers: C. Akpom 52 Red card: Sam Morsy 66 Yellow card: Assombalonga 92 Subs used: Wing 70 (Watmore), Assombalonga 77 (Akpom), Spence 77 (Johnson) Luton Town (0) 0 Yellow card: Rea 75 Missed penalty: J. Collins 69 Subs used: Tunnicliffe 62 (Dewsbury-Hall), Berry 62 (Norrington-Davies), Moncur 75 (Cornick), Clark 86 (Rea), Hylton 86 (Ruddock) Referee: Andy Davies ................................................................. Blackburn Rovers (0) 2 Scorers: H. Elliott 80, A. Armstrong 90+8 Yellow card: Douglas 58, Nyambe 91 Subs used: Bell 59 (Douglas), Downing 60 (Rothwell), Holtby 68 (Buckley), Trybull 68 (Johnson), Dolan 89 (Gallagher) Rotherham United (0) 1 Scorers: M. Smith 61 Yellow card: Ihiekwe 38, Lindsay 64, Jones 95 Subs used: Hirst 70 (Smith), Ladapo 71 (Vassell), Harding 71 (Wiles), Jones 94 (Barlaser) Referee: Jarred Gillett ................................................................. Coventry City in play Huddersfield Town ................................................................. Reading in play Norwich City ................................................................. Friday, December 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) Preston North End v Bristol City (2000) Saturday, December 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Cardiff City (1230) Birmingham City v Middlesbrough (1500) Brentford v Reading (1500) Huddersfield Town v Watford (1500) Luton Town v AFC Bournemouth (1500) Millwall v Nottingham Forest (1500) Rotherham United v Derby County (1500) Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City (1500) Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers (1500) Swansea City v Barnsley (1500) Wycombe Wanderers v Queens Park Rangers (1500)