UPDATE 5-Championship Summaries

Dec 19 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Norwich City (1) 2 Scorers: E. Buendía 27, T. Cantwell 70 Subs used: Stiepermann 81 (Vrančić), Dowell 84 (Buendía), Tettey 92 (Aarons), Hugill 92 (Pukki) Cardiff City (0) 0 Yellow card: Nelson 54, Ojo 57, Bacuna 82, Wilson 95 Subs used: Hoilett 66 (Pack), Harris 77 (Ojo) Attendance: 2,000 Referee: Tim Robinson ................................................................. Birmingham City (1) 1 Scorers: M. Colin 15 Subs used: Kieftenbeld 46 (San José), Ņunjić 46 (Clayton), Jutkiewicz 61 (Jon Toral), Leko 62 (Iván Sánchez), Gardner 62 (Jérémie Bela) Middlesbrough (2) 4 Scorers: B. Assombalonga 27, G. Saville 31, N. Etheridge 56og, L. Wing 82 Subs used: Spence 75 (Johnson), Akpom 83 (Assombalonga) Referee: Steve Martin ................................................................. Brentford in play Reading ................................................................. Huddersfield Town (2) 2 Scorers: F. Campbell 9, E. Capoue 32og Yellow card: Schofield 21, Bacuna 87 Subs used: Pritchard 63 (Eiting), Rowe 81 (Mbenza), Diakhaby 90 (Bacuna) Watford (0) 0 Yellow card: Wilmot 34 Subs used: Sierralta 30 (Troost-Ekong), Perica 67 (Capoue), Marc Navarro 77 (Ngakia), Masina 77 (Wilmot) Referee: Leigh Doughty ................................................................. Luton Town in play AFC Bournemouth ................................................................. Millwall in play Nottingham Forest ................................................................. Rotherham United postponed Derby County ................................................................. Sheffield Wednesday in play Coventry City ................................................................. Stoke City in play Blackburn Rovers ................................................................. Swansea City (1) 2 Scorers: J. Lowe 2, V. Adeboyejo 66og Yellow card: Roberts 94 Barnsley (0) 0 Yellow card: Walton 29 Subs used: Thomas 57 (Chaplin), Miller 57 (Frieser), Adeboyejo 57 (Woodrow), Palmer 71 (James), Kane 82 (Mowatt) Referee: Andy Davies ................................................................. Wycombe Wanderers (0) 1 Scorers: A. Mehmeti 88 Yellow card: Jacobson 51, Allsop 86 Subs used: Onyedinma 66 (McCleary), Ikpeazu 76 (Kashket), Mehmeti 76 (Freeman) Queens Park Rangers (1) 1 Scorers: J. McCarthy 29og Yellow card: Hamalainen 92 Subs used: Willock 76 (Carroll), Bonne 81 (Chair) Referee: Gavin Ward .................................................................