UPDATE 5-Championship Summaries

Dec 5 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Reading (1) 2 Scorers: Lucas João 16pen, M. Morrison 53 Yellow card: Richards 83 Subs used: Alfa Semedo 74 (Meïté), Aluko 81 (Olise), Tomás Esteves 81 (Ejaria), Gibson 85 (Richards), Baldock 86 (Lucas João) Nottingham Forest (0) 0 Red card: Yates 14 Yellow card: Cafú 91 Subs used: Tobias Figueiredo 46 (McKenna), Sow 60 (Arter), Ameobi 60 (Knockaert), Swan 71 (Taylor) Referee: Gavin Ward ................................................................. Brentford in play Blackburn Rovers ................................................................. Bristol City (0) 0 Subs used: Bakinson 64 (Brunt), Diedhiou 78 (Martin), Hunt 78 (Mariappa), Moore 87 (Á. Nagy), Dasilva 87 (Rowe) Birmingham City (0) 1 Scorers: H. Dean 80 Yellow card: Colin 59, Jon Toral 60, Jérémie Bela 83 Subs used: Halilović 72 (Jon Toral), Jutkiewicz 82 (Hogan) Referee: John Brooks ................................................................. Coventry City in play Rotherham United ................................................................. Huddersfield Town in play Queens Park Rangers ................................................................. Millwall (0) 0 Subs used: Parrott 58 (Thompson), Burey 76 (Ferguson), Böðvarsson 76 (Smith), Williams 90 (Leonard) Derby County (0) 1 Scorers: J. Knight 69 Yellow card: Shinnie 34, Bielik 58, Waghorn 85, Kazim-Richards 86, Byrne 87 Subs used: Waghorn 64 (Holmes), Bird 64 (Shinnie), Buchanan 86 (Kazim-Richards), Wisdom 92 (Jóźwiak) Referee: Darren England ................................................................. Norwich City (0) 2 Scorers: J. Martin 81, M. Aarons 84 Yellow card: Skipp 79 Subs used: Martin 79 (Stiepermann), Tettey 89 (Płacheta), Omotoye 93 (Vrančić) Sheffield Wednesday (0) 1 Scorers: J. Windass 60 Yellow card: Odubajo 22, Börner 70 Subs used: Pelupessy 53 (Iorfa), Palmer 66 (Windass), Brown 88 (Harris), Kachunga 88 (Odubajo) Referee: Jarred Gillett ................................................................. Preston North End in play Wycombe Wanderers ................................................................. Stoke City in play Middlesbrough ................................................................. Swansea City (1) 2 Scorers: C. Roberts 2, A. Ayew 89 Yellow card: Roberts 45 Subs used: Lowe 71 (Cullen), Palmer 71 (Dhanda), Latibeaudiere 83 (Guehi), Gyökeres 92 (Ayew) Luton Town (0) 0 Yellow card: Rea 53, Pearson 59, Pearson 69 (2nd) Subs used: Cornick 62 (Dewsbury-Hall), Lee 62 (Moncur), LuaLua 81 (Berry) Referee: Leigh Doughty ................................................................. Watford (0) 0 Yellow card: Perica 89 Subs used: Kiko Femenía 46 (Ngakia), Hughes 67 (Cleverley), Domingos Quina 67 (Sema), Perica 81 (Wilmot) Cardiff City (1) 1 Scorers: K. Moore 43 Yellow card: Ojo 60, Ralls 66 Subs used: Hoilett 70 (Harris), Pack 77 (Ojo), Bamba 88 (Ralls), Whyte 88 (Wilson), Glatzel 88 (Moore) Attendance: 1,973 Referee: Steve Martin ................................................................. Tuesday, December 8 fixtures (BST/GMT) Coventry City v Luton Town (1945) Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday (1945) Millwall v Queens Park Rangers (1945) Stoke City v Cardiff City (1945) Swansea City v AFC Bournemouth (1945) Watford v Rotherham United (1945) Wednesday, December 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) Preston North End v Middlesbrough (1900) Barnsley v Wycombe Wanderers (1945) Brentford v Derby County (1945) Bristol City v Blackburn Rovers (1945) Norwich City v Nottingham Forest (1945) Reading v Birmingham City (1945)