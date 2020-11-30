UPDATE 5-Eredivisie Standings

Nov 29 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 10 9 0 1 42 5 27 2 Vitesse 10 8 1 1 20 6 25 ........................................ 3 PSV 10 7 2 1 21 6 23 ........................................ 4 Feyenoord 10 6 4 0 23 11 22 5 Twente 10 5 3 2 21 11 18 6 Heerenveen 10 5 3 2 18 13 18 7 AZ 9 4 5 0 21 13 17 ........................................ 8 Groningen 10 5 2 3 11 11 17 9 Utrecht 9 2 5 2 10 13 11 10 Sparta 10 2 3 5 15 18 9 11 Zwolle 10 1 6 3 12 17 9 12 Waalwijk 10 2 3 5 8 16 9 13 VVV 10 2 3 5 16 30 9 14 Willem II 10 2 2 6 9 18 8 15 Heracles 10 2 2 6 11 21 8 ........................................ 16 ADO 10 1 2 7 9 27 5 17 Fortuna 10 0 3 7 12 27 3 ........................................ 18 Emmen 10 0 3 7 11 27 3 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation