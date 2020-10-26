UPDATE 5-Eredivisie Standings

Oct 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 6 5 0 1 24 3 15 2 Vitesse 6 5 0 1 11 3 15 ....................................... 3 PSV 6 4 1 1 12 5 13 ....................................... 4 Heerenveen 6 4 1 1 12 7 13 5 Feyenoord 6 3 3 0 14 7 12 6 Twente 6 3 2 1 11 5 11 7 Groningen 6 3 1 2 7 7 10 ....................................... 8 Utrecht 5 2 3 0 7 4 9 9 Zwolle 6 1 3 2 6 7 6 10 AZ 5 0 5 0 12 12 5 11 Willem II 6 1 2 3 6 10 5 12 Waalwijk 6 1 2 3 5 10 5 13 Heracles 6 1 2 3 4 10 5 14 VVV 6 1 2 3 9 22 5 15 ADO 6 1 1 4 6 12 4 ....................................... 16 Emmen 6 0 3 3 8 15 3 17 Sparta 6 0 3 3 6 13 3 ....................................... 18 Fortuna 6 0 2 4 7 15 2 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation