UPDATE 5-FA Cup Results

Jan 23 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the FA Cup on Saturday (start times are BST) 4th Round ----------------------------------------------------------- Southampton (1) 1 Arsenal (0) 0 Brighton & Hove Albion (1) 2 Blackpool (1) 1 Sheffield United (1) 2 Plymouth Argyle (0) 1 West Ham United (2) 4 Doncaster Rovers (0) 0 Swansea City (2) 5 Nottingham Forest (0) 1 Barnsley (0) 1 Norwich City (0) 0 Millwall (0) 0 Bristol City (1) 3 Cheltenham Town (0) 1 Manchester City (0) 3 Sunday, January 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) Chelsea v Luton Town (1200) Fulham v Burnley (1430) Brentford v Leicester City (1430) Manchester United v Liverpool (1700) Everton v Sheffield Wednesday (2000) Monday, January 25 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur (1945) Tuesday, January 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Crawley Town (1900)