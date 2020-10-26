UPDATE 5-FA Cup Summaries

Oct 26 (OPTA) - Summaries for the FA Cup on Sunday (start times are BST) 4th Round Qualifying ................................................................. Fylde (1) 2 Scorers: J. Hulme 43, B. Tollitt 54 Subs used: Ogle 23 (Pond), Shaw 73 (Haughton) Altrincham (0) 1 Scorers: T. Peers 60 Subs used: Mooney 60 (Yusifu Ceesay), Richman 67 (Potter), Miller 71 (Peers) Referee: Matthew Dicicco ................................................................. Monday, October 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Bishop's Stortford v St Albans City (1945)